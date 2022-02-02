Biden took the Houthis off the terror list as one of his first acts. Saudis and the Emiratis have pushed to put them back on. The designation restricts others from financial and other dealings with the Houthis. Opponents say the designation had little impact on the Houthis, an insular group with few financial dealings overseas, but devastated aid and commercial food and fuel shipments into Yemen, where some 80% of the population lives under the de facto Houthi government.