New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said Wednesday that Joe Biden “has the best case” to be president among those in the large field of Democrats eyeing 2020 White House campaigns.

Cuomo, who has ruled out a presidential bid of his own, offered his “two cents” on his fellow Democrats during a radio interview in which he argued that Biden’s experience as vice president makes him stand out.

“I think Joe Biden has the best case because he brings the most of the secret ingredient you need to win for a Democrat, which is credibility,” Cuomo said in a radio interview with WAMC, a public radio network headquartered in Albany. “You don’t hire an airline pilot who has never flown a plane. Joe Biden can say ‘I was there — I was not the president, but I was the second seat.’ ”

Cuomo shared his take after he was asked about the prospects of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who announced a presidential exploratory committee on Monday and is making a high-profile trip to Iowa this weekend.

“I think there’s going to be a big field,” Cuomo said, not directly answering the question. “I think the problem for the Democrats is going to be this: It is going to be credibility. I think that the main issue for the Democrats is not going to be the articulation of the negative. It is going to be the articulation of the positive and . . . credibility.”

Cuomo’s comments are also likely to be seen as undercutting a fellow New York state politician, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D), who has said she is thinking seriously about a White House bid.

Biden, a longtime friend of Cuomo, offered a high-profile endorsement last year during Cuomo’s reelection campaign, in which he faced a Democratic primary challenge from Cynthia Nixon, the liberal activist and actress best known for her role in “Sex and the City.”

Speaking to an audience in Montana last month, Biden said he considers himself “the most qualified person in the country” to be president and suggested he would make a decision about moving forward early this year.

Cuomo sidestepped a question during the WAMC interview about whether he would consider being Biden’s running mate, saying: “I am not even focusing on any of that.”