The Republican governor issued a proclamation Wednesday saying that the special session will commence April 4.
In a statement, he reiterated his position that higher-than-anticipated revenues mean the divided General Assembly should enact substantial tax cuts.
“Together, we can produce the biggest tax cut in the history of the Commonwealth at a time when Virginians need it the most and also make record investments in our education, law enforcement and behavioral health system, among other important priorities,” he said.
The governor also plans to push his tax-cut plan with a campaign-style TV ad that will air across the state beginning Thursday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.