The measure would have allowed the northern Virginia county’s board, rather than its county manager, to hire the independent policing auditor.

The measure’s sponsor, Democratic Del. Patrick Hope, said in a statement that due to its charter, Arlington is the only locality whose governing Board needs express permission from the General Assembly to make any hire. The veto will not impact the manager’s ability to fill the job, nor will it impact the disciplinary powers of the policing oversight body, he said.

“In my 13 years of service, I don’t ever recall seeing a Governor vetoing a local Charter bill,” he said in a statement. “To say that I’m disappointed the Governor would use his veto pen on a Charter bill to make a misguided political statement is an understatement.”

An Arlington County Board spokesman said he would have a statement later Tuesday.