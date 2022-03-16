The governor said high gas prices are just part of the “inflationary pressures” Virginia families are facing.

“We need to do something real and fast,” he said.

Passage of such a measure would require bipartisan cooperation. Leadership of the Senate Democratic caucus neither fully endorsed nor rejected the proposal.

“As final negotiations take place, we need to make sure we can provide relief for Virginians while still maintaining a robust and responsible budget. Senate Democrats look forward to working with Governor Youngkin, Senate Republicans, and the House of Delegates to achieve these and many other goals,” Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw said in a statement.

Saslaw’s statement also emphasized that the state’s transportation budget relies on gas tax revenue.

Unable to reach an agreement on the state budget, lawmakers adjourned their regular session Saturday with the intent to reconvene upon the call of the governor once progress has been made.