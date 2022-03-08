The mayor pulled a T-shirt from his jacket showing Putin’s face and the words: “Army of Russia.” The T-shirt was similar to one that Salvini had worn publicly in the past.
Bakun said he wanted to personally escort Salvini wearing the T-shirt to a refugee center “to see what your friend Putin has done.”
Salvini interrupted Bakun as he spoke, saying: “We are helping refugees, children, moms, dads, from Ukraine.” He then walked away.
Salvini has praised Putin in the past as “one of the best statesmen.” He has denied taking money from the Kremlin.
Salvini was heckled by some people who called him a “buffoon.”
The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine as the Russian army shells its cities reached 2 million on Tuesday, with more than half arriving in Poland.