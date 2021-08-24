Paffrath thinks that’s a mistake. He’s been traveling the state — even showing up at some of Newsom’s events — and making the case to reporters and his followers that a vote for him gives California a chance at progress on issues like homelessness should Newsom be recalled. If Democrats forfeit their right to choose a replacement, he argues it could leave the state in the hands of a Republican likely to be in a stalemate with the overwhelmingly Democratic Legislature.