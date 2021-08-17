The Washington Post
Aug. 17 - 21 and Aug. 24 - 28

2020 National Political Conventions

As President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden gear up to accept their parties’ nominations, the best-sourced reporters covering politics today will host three virtual events each day of both national conventions, interviewing newsmakers, power players, political insiders and more.
COVID-19 concerns have changed the rules when it comes to campaigns and conventions. From Milwaukee to Charlotte and beyond, Washington Post Live will be the daily headquarters for the people and ideas driving the election. Follow along on Twitter and Facebook using #Postlive.
Republican National Convention: Aug. 24-28
Democratic National Convention: Aug. 17-21
About Washington Post Live
Washington Post Live is the newsroom’s live journalism platform. Top-level government and business leaders, emerging voices and newsmakers discuss the most pressing national and global issues of the day.
