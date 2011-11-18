Oct. 28 to Nov. 13
Post Live Election Daily
Join Post Live Election Daily, hosted by national political reporter Robert Costa, for a daily snapshot of the state of the 2020 election in a fast-paced, 30-minute program. Starting at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, Oct. 28, tune in for the day’s political headlines, the inside track on key congressional races and the behind-the-scenes assessment on the presidential race in top battleground states. Each day we’ll look at the latest polling and analysis and hear from key newsmakers and top political players.
Oct. 28 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Brooke Leslie Rollins is President Trump’s acting director of the White House Domestic Policy Council and previously oversaw the White House Office of American Innovation. Rollins joins national political reporter Robert Costa as the first guest on Post Live Election Daily to discuss Trump’s plans for a second term. Join Washington Post Live on Wednesday, October 28 at 1:00 p.m. ET.