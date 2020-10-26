Oct. 28 to Nov. 13
Join Post Live Election Daily, hosted by national political reporter Robert Costa, for a daily snapshot of the state of the 2020 election in a fast-paced, 30-minute program. Starting at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, Oct. 28, tune in for the day’s political headlines, the inside track on key congressional races and the behind-the-scenes assessment on the presidential race in top battleground states. Each day we’ll look at the latest polling and analysis and hear from key newsmakers and top political players.
Oct. 28 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Brooke Leslie Rollins, the acting director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, and House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) join national political reporter Robert Costa as the first guests on Post Live Election Daily. Prior to Rollins and Clyburn’s one-on-ones, Washington Post chief correspondent Dan Balz will provide a debrief of the day’s news. Join Washington Post Live on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Oct. 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Eric Holder is the chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee and served as 82nd attorney general of the United States under President Obama. Holder joins national political reporter Robert Costa on Post Live Election Daily to discuss combating voter suppression in the 2020 election. Following Holder's one-on-one, former house speaker Newt Gingrich will join Washington Post Live at 1:15 p.m. to discuss the election.
Oct. 29 at 2:25 p.m. ET
Just days from the 2020 election, White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow is the director of the National Economic Council and one of President Trump’s closest confidants. Kudlow joins Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa to discuss how the U.S. economy is faring in this global pandemic and share Trump’s fiscal roadmap for the next four years if he wins reelection. Join Washington Post Live on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 2:25 p.m. ET to hear Kudlow’s views on unemployment, the recent dips in the stock market and the Trump administration’s plans to jumpstart the economy.
Oct. 30 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Peter Navarro, director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, National co-chair of the Biden Campaign, join national political reporter Robert Costa on Post Live Election Daily to discuss the 2020 election. Join Washington Post Live on Friday, October 30 at 1:00 p.m. ET.