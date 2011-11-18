Listen ​ LIVE

Oceans in Crisis: Turning the Tides

Award-winning actresses Jane Fonda and Diane Lane are adding their star power to protest climate change by calling attention to the world’s oceans crisis.

With rising temperatures, plastic pollution and carbon emissions in dangerous numbers, the health of the planet’s most important life-giving resource is imperiled. Join The Washington Post Live on Nov. 21 at 9:30 a.m. for a live event examining the impact of climate change on our oceans, the dire consequences for humanity and marine life, and what solutions could turn the tide before it’s too late.