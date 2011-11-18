Oceans in Crisis: Turning the Tides
Award-winning actresses Jane Fonda and Diane Lane are adding their star power to protest climate change by calling attention to the world’s oceans crisis.
With rising temperatures, plastic pollution and carbon emissions in dangerous numbers, the health of the planet’s most important life-giving resource is imperiled. Join The Washington Post Live on Nov. 21 at 9:30 a.m. for a live event examining the impact of climate change on our oceans, the dire consequences for humanity and marine life, and what solutions could turn the tide before it’s too late.
Jane Fonda
Actress and Activist
Jane Fonda is a two-time Academy Award-winning actress (Best Actress in 1971 for Klute and in 1978 for Coming Home), author, activist, and fitness guru. Her career has spanned over 50 years, accumulating a body of film work that includes over 45 films and crucial work on behalf of political causes such as women’s rights, Native Americans, and the environment. As three-time Golden Globe® winner, Honorary Palme d’Or honoree, 2014 AFI Life Achievement Award winner, and recent recipient of the Stanley Kubrick award for excellence in film at the 2019 BAFTAs, Fonda continues her career by currently starring in the hit series, Grace & Frankie, which will return for its sixth season in January 2020. She received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the 2017. She was last seen on the big screen in Paramount’s comedy, Book Club in which she starred alongside Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, and Candice Bergen. Fonda also premiered Jane Fonda in Five Acts, a documentary for HBO chronicling her life and activism, at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Jane celebrated her 80th birthday by raising $1 million for each of her nonprofits, Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential and The Women’s Media Center. Currently, Jane is living in Washington D.C. where she’s leading the charge on Fire Drill Fridays, a movement to protest government inaction on climate change.
Diane Lane
Actress and Activist
Diane Lane is an award-winning actress and activist. Her awards and nominations include “Best Actress” honors by the New York Film Critics and National Society of Film Critics, and Academy Award®, Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe® nominations for her starring role as an adulterous wife in the critically-acclaimed Unfaithful; Golden Globe® nominations for Under the Tuscan Sun; Emmy®, Golden Globe and SAG Award® nominations for her leading role in HBO’s Cinema Verite; an Independent Spirit Award nomination for A Walk on the Moon; a SAG “Best Ensemble” nomination for Trumbo, and an Emmy nomination for her role as Lorena in Lonesome Dove. Lane has just wrapped production on the Focus Film features Let Him Go co-starring with Kevin Costner.In a Washington Post OpEd published in September, Lane addressed her concern for offshore oil drilling and seismic airgun blasting, the proliferation and ongoing production of plastics and support for offshore wind projects. That same week, she was honored by Oceana for her “tireless commitment to safeguarding and revitalizing our world’s oceans” at their annual New York Gala. In her speech, she addressed the threats our oceans are facing today, which she has previously helped win attention for on Capitol Hill. Lane told guests. “The stakes for survival are too high, and the alternative is simply unacceptable.”
Andrew Cooper
Co-Founder, 4ocean
Andrew Cooper grew up in Orlando, Florida. Being from a landlocked city, surfing trips over to Cocoa Beach fed his love for the ocean. His passion for the sport of surfing quickly developed into a desire to care for the ocean. After graduating from Florida Atlantic University in 2014 with a degree in Business Management and Entrepreneurship, Andrew spent the beginning stages of his career continuing to feed his love for the ocean. He worked as fishing charter guide, private yacht deckhand, Sea Tow captain and surf instructor. During summer of 2015, Andrew and Alex Schulze embarked on a surf trip to Bali in search of big waves, but what they found were beaches covered in garbage. After paddling through a devastating amount of plastic in the ocean and watching fishermen pull their boats through mounds of trash, they returned home with an urgent desire to clean the world’s oceans. They didn’t know it at the time, but in that moment, 4ocean was born. 4ocean is now a global ocean cleanup company: recovering and recycling ocean plastic, advocating for sustainable innovation and inspiring people around the world to reduce their consumption of single-use plastic.
Alex Schulze
Co-Founder, 4ocean
Alex Schulze grew up in Marco Island on the west coast of Florida. He spent most of his free time at the beach, surrounding himself with all-things-water. Growing up fishing, diving and surfing, Alex’s natural affinity with the ocean was the gateway to his future endeavors. Alex also graduated from Florida Atlantic University in 2014 with a degree in Business Management and Entrepreneurship. He spent his early career as a licensed boat captain, provided fishing charters and boat tours. During the summer of 2015, Alex and Andrew Cooper embarked on a surf trip to Bali in search of big waves, but what they found were beaches covered in garbage. After paddling through a devastating amount of plastic in the ocean and watching fishermen pull their boats through mounds of trash, they returned home with an urgent desire to clean the world’s oceans. They didn’t know it at the time, but in that moment, 4ocean was born. 4ocean is now a global ocean cleanup company: recovering and recycling ocean plastic, advocating for sustainable innovation and inspiring people around the world to reduce their consumption of single-use plastic.
Enric Sala, PhD.
Explorer-in-Residence, National Geographic Society
Dr. Enric Sala is a former university professor who saw himself writing the obituary of ocean life, and quit academia to become a full-time conservationist as a National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence. He founded and leads Pristine Seas, a project that combines exploration, research, and storytelling to inspire country leaders to protect the last wild places in the ocean. To date, Pristine Seas has helped to create 22 of the largest marine reserves on the planet, covering an area of 5.7 million square km (over half the size of the United States). He's received many awards including 2008 World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leader, 2013 Explorers Club Lowell Thomas Award, 2016 Russian Geographical Society Award, and 2018 Heinz Award in Public Policy. He is a fellow of the Royal Geographical Society. Enric serves on the boards of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, Global Fishing Watch, and the National Aquarium, and advises international organizations and governments.
Moderators
Robert Costa
The Washington Post
Frances Sellers
The Washington Post