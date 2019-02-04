The activist who confronted a Republican senator in an elevator in the fall during the debate over Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court will attend President Trump’s State of the Union address as a guest of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Ana Maria Archila, co-executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy, confirmed that she will attend Tuesday’s speech in a text message to The Post. The news was first reported Monday by the Intercept.

[‘I was demanding a connection’: Ana Maria Archila reflects on confronting Jeff Flake over Kavanaugh nomination]

Archila made headlines in September after she and another woman blocked the doors of a Capitol Hill elevator to speak with then-Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) about his support for Kavanaugh, who faced several allegations of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh denied the claims and was confirmed to the high court in early October.

The women described themselves as survivors of sexual assault and tearfully urged Flake to reconsider his position. The encounter was carried live on CNN and became an iconic moment in the national controversy over Kavanaugh’s nomination.

This story will be updated.



Ana Maria Archila poses for a portrait at the Hart Senate Office Building on Oct. 4, in Washington, D.C. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

