The room was reaching a boiling point Wednesday as Democrats bickered over how to word a resolution condemning hate. Finally, Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) got the microphone and issued a plea.

“Everyone stop tweeting,” Schakowsky said at the caucus meeting.

The next day, Schakowsky explained her comment wasn’t meant to be literal — she is fine with the social media platform. But the lawmaker had become alarmed at how often colleagues were using social media to criticize fellow Democrats.

Democratic leaders are trying to coach the rank and file, particularly the freshmen, to embrace Schakowsky’s sentiment.

“My goodness, I don’t want the disagreements I have in my family to be in public,” House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) said Friday. “This is a family.”

In recent weeks, the so-called Democratic family has been fighting in the open, particularly on Twitter. It has helped fuel stories of a divided caucus.

Last weekend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) attacked a “small splinter group” of Democrats who voted with Republicans on an amendment to Democrats’ gun control legislation.

“If you’re mad that I think people SHOULD KNOW when Dems vote to expand ICE powers, then be mad.” she tweeted, in response to reports that she threatened to share the list of amendment supporters with liberal activists.

It was one of more than six tweets she sent criticizing Democrats that day. She cited several alleged abuses by border agents because the amendment would require reporting undocumented immigrants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement if they failed a background check.

“Having a D next to your name doesn’t make that right,” the first-term liberal star wrote.

House Democrats splinter over response to Rep. Omar’s alleged anti-Semitism

That afternoon, Rep. Nita M. Lowey (D-N.Y.), the chairwoman of the powerful Appropriations Committee, accused Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) of making “hurtful” anti-Semitic comments about Jewish American support for Israel.

“I am saddened that Rep. Omar continues to mischaracterize support for Israel,” Lowey, a 26-year veteran of Congress, tweeted about the 37-year-old newcomer.

The two had not spoken about Omar’s comments beforehand. The freshman was traveling in Africa, but she took to Twitter to fire off seven response tweets to her 700,000 followers.

“Our democracy is built on debate, Congresswoman! I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country,” Omar tweeted.

Late Sunday night, after Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Calif.) tweeted that Omar perpetuated “hurtful anti-Semitic stereotypes.” Ocasio-Cortez responded with a trio of tweets to her 3.4 million followers criticizing the fourth-term Democrat’s unwavering loyalty to Israel.

All of this has set the stage for heated caucus meetings about how to handle a resolution that, as originally drafted, would have only condemned anti-Semitism. Pelosi’s leadership team could not tamp down the divisions in the caucus, there for all to see on Twitter.

When Democrats finally emerged from another closed-door huddle Thursday, they had rallied around a broadly worded resolution opposing most forms of hate, from anti-Semitism to homophobia. On Friday, the caucus unanimously voted for it.

Democratic divide over Omar’s remarks tests Pelosi’s ability to unify caucus

The week of friction has led to some soul searching, as Democrats realized airing their laundry in public only helps Republicans.

“I do think it is interesting to see how some incidents, I think, can be weaponized to target the caucus and that it’s pretty surgical in the way that it’s done,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “So I’m kind of learning about those dynamics.”

From Wednesday through Friday, Ocasio-Cortez focused almost all of her tweet fire on Republicans and conservative activists, calling out the 23 GOP lawmakers who voted against the anti-hate resolution.

When she talked about fellow Democrats, Ocasio-Cortez offered only praise, even giving a “shout out” to Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.) for his questioning of a Trump administration official on climate change.

A week earlier, Cunningham was one of the 26 Democrats on Ocasio-Cortez’s “list” for voting with Republicans.

Schakowsky has encouraged Democrats to talk to one another before publicly criticizing their positions. Almost a quarter of the caucus are in their first term, barely two months into office. Many angry Twitter exchanges are occurring between lawmakers who hardly know each other.

Some veteran Democrats barely know the first and last names of the freshmen, let alone anything about their backgrounds.

Omar and Lowey, for example, had never met when they engaged in their Twitter dispute. The two Democrats did meet in person a few days ago to discuss the issues, according to those familiar with the meeting.

Rep. Cedric L. Richmond (D-La.), former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, said he has been organizing small dinner parties with several freshmen, just so the fifth-term lawmaker can get to know them.

“The more we get to do anything where we learn other people’s life experiences, I think it adds,” Richmond said.

Most members of Congress rely on their staff to run their social media accounts. But lawmakers that tweet themselves often have more flare, drawing more attention and followers.

But Twitter, with its 280 character-per-tweet limit, often brings out the sharper edges.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.), a freshman, is among the most prolific Republicans on Twitter. He frequently engages his counterparts on Twitter, even as he’s still learning who they are.

“In a sense, it’s our job. Our job is to refute each other publicly,” Crenshaw said Friday, explaining he focuses on “ideas” and policy. “What I don’t do is attack the character of the people.”

In one memorable jab at Ocasio-Cortez, Crenshaw tweeted that he couldn’t care less about the videos of her dancing while in college, but he did critique her idea of a 70 percent tax on income over $10 million.

“Take stabs at those ideas, but try to be respectful of each other,” he said.

Democratic leaders do not want to stifle their rank and file from using social media. They say they just want everyone to think about the ramifications of each post before hitting the send button.

“My whole thing is, if you’re going to tweet, think about it and decide whether or not this tweet will cause headway or a headline,” Clyburn said. “And if you want the headline, you’d better be careful. All headlines are not good.”

