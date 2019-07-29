House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday. (Susan Walsh/AP)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sharply criticized the Senate on Monday for not advancing gun-control legislation, calling the continued inaction of the Republican-led chamber “a stain on the conscience of our nation.”

Her statement came in response to a mass shooting at a festival in Gilroy, Calif., that killed three and injured at least 15 before police fatally shot the gunman.

“Enough is enough. Congress has a responsibility to every family torn apart by gun violence to act, and help advance a future that is finally free from this senseless violence,” Pelosi said. “Every day the Senate refuses to act is a stain on the conscience of our nation.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not immediately respond when his office was asked for comment.

In late February, the House approved the first major new firearm restrictions to advance in a generation. The legislation would amend federal gun laws to require background checks for all gun sales and most gun transfers.

Federally licensed dealers are required to run background checks on people who buy guns, but private sellers who are not federally licensed are not. Under the bill, private parties would have to seek out a federal licensee to facilitate a gun deal.

The next day, the Democratic-led chamber passed a separate bill that would extend the time for the government to complete a background check on someone trying to buy a gun from a licensed dealer before the sale can go through.

Neither measure, each of which passed with mostly Democratic votes, has advanced in the Senate.

In her statement Monday, Pelosi said that the “brutal killing targeting children and families enjoying a day of community breaks the heart of America.” She noted that one of the dead was a 6-year-old boy.

Pelosi also thanked the “heroic first responders” at the event.

