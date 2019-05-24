In this file photo, Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) speaks as Democrats rally outside the Capitol ahead of passage of H.R. 1, "The For the People Act," a bill which aims to expand voting rights and strengthen ethics rules in Washington in March. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

It’s one of the most important committees in Congress, yet it only has temporary office space. It has just two full-time legislative staff members. And it borrows other committees’s rooms to hold hearings.

But against those odds, the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress is pushing ahead with a bipartisan approach that could produce some of the most important work of the 116th Congress. On Thursday, the panel made its first set of recommendations, on making the House more transparent, and committee members are poised to dig into some more in­trac­table problems, such as increasing funds to hire and retain a better, more diverse staff and adopting a calendar that allows for real legislative results.

If their colleagues agree to some of these changes, this committee could end up making the place function in ways that produces dividends for years to come.

“I think the American people certainly see a lot of what happens here and think, ‘Dear God, why is it this broken?’ ” said Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-Wash.), the chairman of the evenly divided 12-member panel.

“People want that purpose and fulfillment in doing their job. There is a longing to do it,” Rep. Tom Graves (Ga.), the top Republican on the committee, said during the first joint interview the two have done.

Dismissing their work is easy to do.

Congress has a long history of establishing select committees and blue-ribbon commissions to tackle tough issues that lawmakers are unwilling to deal with through regular order, only to see these temporary panels end in gridlock or have their recommendations buried in dustbins.

This select committee was born out of political wheeling and dealing. Just after midterm elections thrust Democrats into power, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) lacked enough support to win the vote for House speaker, so she agreed to demands from a bipartisan group of moderates for internal reforms, including the creation of this committee to study and recommend institutional changes.

However, rather than simply serving as a bargaining chip for Pelosi, this committee has gained steam in the last two months, driven by more than 90 freshman Democrats and Republicans.

These newcomers came to Congress from all walks of life — military combat veterans, federal prosecutors, successful CEOs, National Football League players — and have been uniformly stunned to discover a place lacking basic best practices.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who ran several start-ups and restaurants in the Twin Cities region, remembers walking into the Longworth House Office Building for the first time, with his family, just before taking the oath of office. They surveyed all the old mahogany, areas of clutter and the lack of collaborative workspace.

“Welcome to 1935,” his brother told him.

A little later someone handed Phillips an official House pager. “Welcome to 1985,” his brother said.

Paid internships are a reality again in Congress after public shaming

Phillips said that his testimony before the select committee singled out the “social and physical design” flaws in an institution that seems designed to segregate lawmakers.

Graves called these “fantastic insights” that never occurred to him in more than 10 years in Congress. “Everything is dark and dreary and small rooms. It’s square. I think it was a really neat perspective,” he said.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), a freshman from the Philadelphia suburbs, served in the Air Force, was an executive at a sports apparel company and also ran a nonprofit. She has been rewarded with prized assignments on the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees.

Frequently, because committees hold hearings at the same time, she bounces between rooms trying to be two places at once, cheapening each experience.

Having also taught high school, she said that educators have a better grip on scheduling — so she proposed adopting a school-like schedule of A and B days, for when committees can hold hearings so lawmakers can actually attend.

“It’s undeniable that members feel like they need several clones to work their way through the day. That, as a consequence, means that as an institution we’re not always making the best decisions,” Kilmer said.

Many freshmen complained that their two weeks of orientation were partisan exercises, leaving their hotel and boarding separate buses for separate Democratic and Republican meetings. It established divisions before they even took the oath of office.

Phillips said dozens of freshmen, working across party lines, want old-time lawmakers to realize that just because something has always been done a certain way, that’s not the way it should still be done.

Kilmer learned from his recent service on a select committee to improve the budget process, which ended in deadlock. One lesson was to roll out recommendations once there is unity, rather than waiting to release one final report. So the modernizing panel unanimously approved and released five suggestions for transparency on Thursday.

One proposal would adopt a unified software program that makes it easier to track what changes have been made to legislative text, from the committee room to the House floor.

“Microsoft Word has this — this is very simple — but Congress doesn’t,” Graves said.

Some veteran lawmakers see what the newcomers are discovering. “We’re an 18th-century institution using 20th-century technology to solve 21st-century problems,” Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), in her eighth term, told the select committee.

Some issues are politically sensitive, such as increasing salaries. A group of former lawmakers, including former leadership members such as Thomas M. Davis III (R-Va.) and Vic Fazio (D-Calif.), called for increasing funds for staff.

The pool of funds for House offices is slated to be $60 million less in 2020 than in 2010, at a time when Washington’s cost of living has exploded. Older aides have abandoned Capitol Hill for lobbying jobs or federal agencies with higher salaries, leaving behind a congressional workforce with a much larger share of less experienced 20-somethings.

Want Congress to look more like the people it serves? Provide member housing, pay staff more

“Congress as an institution sees its capacity erode. What fills that void is the executive branch and lobbyists. Again, that doesn’t serve the interests of the American people,” Kilmer said.

None of these suggestions or proposals guarantee that, if adopted, Congress would come together with solutions for overhauling immigration laws or shrinking the massive federal debt.

But Kilmer and Graves believe these might be the necessary first steps.

“People really want to work together,” Graves said. “There is a strong yearning and desire for bipartisan outcomes and results.”

