In November, the winner of Tuesday’s primary will face Sen. Cory Gardner, who is considered one of the most vulnerable Republicans up for reelection this year. Some Democrats fret that even if Hickenlooper prevails in the primary, the brewery owner turned politician will enter the fall stretch a weakened candidate.

AD

AD

The closing weeks of the Democratic primary have been dominated by headlines about the stumbles of Hickenlooper, who entered the race following a Democratic presidential bid that never gained traction.

An independent ethics commission in Colorado said Hickenlooper violated state law on gifts when he was governor in 2018 by accepting rides on a private jet and, separately, in a Maserati limousine.

The commission, which was set up as part of an anti-graft law that Colorado voters approved more than a decade ago, fined him nearly $3,000 in early June for the luxury rides as he was traveling as governor. The commission also held him in contempt for not showing up for the first day of video hearings even though he was subpoenaed.

AD

Hickenlooper has said he “takes responsibility” for the violations and pointed out that the allegations of wrongdoing were filed by a conservative organization. Hickenlooper’s supporters also say that the organization filed 97 claims, and 95 were dismissed. But an independent commission still agreed he violated two of the ethics rules while he was governor.

AD

Hickenlooper also came under fire for recently resurfaced remarks he made in 2014 comparing elected officials to slaves being whipped aboard an “ancient slave ship.”

Hickenlooper apologized for the comments that circulated in a video on Twitter that showed him making a whipping gesture with his hand as he spoke of “the guy with the whip, and you’re rowing — we elected officials are the ones that are rowing, and they have nothing but hard, often thankless things to do.”

AD

The Colorado Senate seat is crucial to Democratic hopes of wresting the majority from Republicans, who hold a 53-to-47 advantage but are playing defense in more seats — 23 — including several in Democratic-leaning and swing states.

After his short-lived run for president last year, Hickenlooper was considered an ideal Senate recruit for Democrats — a well-known candidate and small-business owner who had won statewide races twice. He quickly secured the endorsement of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. In his recent ads, Hickenlooper emphasizes his record on job creation as governor.

AD

But the controversies have created an opening for Romanoff, another in a series of progressive candidates trying to seize the mantle this year in races against establishment Democrats.

AD

Romanoff’s agenda includes the Green New Deal and “Medicare-for-all,” two progressive priorities that Hickenlooper has eschewed in favor of more moderate policy prescriptions.

Romanoff has won the backing of several progressive groups, but unlike other liberal candidates who have seen late surges elsewhere in the country, he has not been endorsed by many of the party’s national liberal luminaries, such as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Sanders has remained neutral, while Warren endorsed Hickenlooper, bolstering his standing among members of the party’s liberal wing.