Attorney general nominee William P. Barr tried Thursday to assuage Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats’ concerns that he might be too biased to oversee the special counsel’s Russia probe, but the lawmakers said they would need to see public proof to back up his closed-door assurances before they could consider backing his nomination.

“The Mueller probe is the big issue for me . . . he reassured to some extent. The hard questions have to get asked in the public and get on the record,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), the panel’s ranking Democrat, said of her Thursday morning meeting with Barr. “These meetings are different; they really are just people to people . . . what matters is what happens in the committee and what’s said on the record.”

Feinstein is one of five panel Democrats who were expected to meet with Barr on Thursday, after several complained that they were being iced out of his schedule and being told it was because of the partial government shutdown. Barr begins his public confirmation hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

“Memo To Whoever Is In Charge: Last time I checked, AG nominee Barr was not a furloughed worker,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), one of the panel Democrats who had been told the shutdown might keep her from getting a meeting with Barr, wrote Thursday morning on Twitter, offering to serve Barr coffee during a chat. Klobuchar has since been scheduled to meet with Barr later Thursday afternoon.

Barr has been facing questions from Democrats and Republicans about his previous public statements regarding special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe. The GOP members of the Judiciary Committee who met with him Wednesday — including panel Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) — emerged saying they were sure that Barr would allow Mueller to pursue his investigation without interference.



Attorney general nominee William P. Barr arrives at the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for a meeting Thursday on Capitol Hill.

But Democrats aren’t so sure. Several have pointed to a memo Barr penned in 2018, blasting the Mueller probe for looking into whether President Trump attempted to obstruct justice in his decision to fire former FBI director James B. Comey. They have also voiced concerns about opinion pieces Barr wrote defending Trump’s decision to fire Comey and urging the Justice Department to investigate Hillary Clinton.

Panel member Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said after his meeting with Barr that he had asked the nominee to “have prepared, as soon as he could, and before the hearing, a complete, thorough and accurate description of what led to his Mueller memo.”

Whitehouse said that he also wanted to know who had been involved in the drafting of the memo, as “we need to understand every dimension of that.”

Graham promised Wednesday that Barr would provide all panel members with a full list of the people with whom Barr shared his memo on the Mueller probe and obstruction of justice, as well as the full text of the memo. But he pushed back against the notion that Barr would seek to limit Mueller on the basis of the opinions he stated in that memo.

“That’s his opinion as a private citizen. As an attorney general, his job is to receive Mr. Mueller’s report,” Graham told reporters.

It is unclear whether Barr, if confirmed, would use his authority to turn any further attention to Clinton. Several congressional Republicans have called for the appointment of a second special counsel to investigate how Justice Department and FBI officials conducted themselves during their probes of Clinton and Trump; Graham has also promised that he will turn the Judiciary Committee’s attention toward whether law enforcement officials were appropriately transparent in their efforts to secure a warrant to conduct surveillance against members of the Trump campaign based partially on evidence that came from politically biased sources.

Democrats, however, are not as quick to conclude that Barr’s past statements will not guide his stewardship of the Justice Department, or guarantee that he will maintain a hands-off approach to Mueller’s probe.

“He has said so,” Whitehouse said. “But we will see.”

Barr was also expected to meet with Democratic panel Sens. Patrick J. Leahy (Vt.) and Christopher A. Coons (Del.) on Thursday, as well as a handful of Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) A spokeswoman for Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who also complained that the Trump administration had denied him a preliminary interview with Barr due to shutdown restraints, said midday Thursday that they had not yet been contacted about an interview.

It is unclear whether all other members of the panel have sought an interview with Barr. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) refused twice Thursday to say whether he was seeking time with Barr, while Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) said he did not plan to speak with Barr before his hearing unless the nominee specifically requested it.

