“The connections that you’re seeing here tonight — the relationships that have been built, the bipartisanship that you’re seeing on display — this is yet another way to bring America together,” Sen Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) told reporters.
Yet, in the days that followed, even members of this bipartisan coalition began to see the limits of their work. They acknowledged that issues where there are deep policy disputes that produce more fevered emotions — such as immigration and police violence — are more challenging than ones that involve simply dividing up how much money gets spent on transportation or pandemic response.
Some members of the group, while still happy with their work, conceded that their apparent victory also demonstrated how dysfunctional today’s Senate is: A politically popular action like building bridges and fixing highways could only reach the precipice of becoming law because more than 20 senators decided to hold the chamber hostage.
“I think it shows both. It shows that the Senate is capable of working but it also shows that the Senate is broken,” said Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), whose role in these talks was to always speak in upbeat terms no matter how tumultuous things got.
Day-to-day, Biden’s agenda looks rocky. But congressional Democrats say things are far rosier if you take the long view.
It’s the second time in eight months that this bipartisan group helped find consensus, first in December when these senators helped push along a $900 billion proposal for health and economic crises spawned by the coronavirus pandemic.
At that time they expressed hope that their group would serve as a fulcrum for the new Congress, which most expected to be split with GOP control of the Senate and a narrow Democratic majority in the House. But the surprise twin victory in Georgia’s Senate runoffs Jan. 5 gave Democrats the narrowest majority possible — the 50-50 tie is broken in their favor by Vice President Harris — and all of President Biden’s early moves were about a party-line effort to pass a $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
Chastened, this group continued holding regular Wednesday luncheons and Zoom calls. When Biden expressed strong desire to build a bipartisan coalition to pass the biggest infrastructure plan in a generation, the centrists stood back to see what the traditional committee chairmen could produce.
Each committee’s proposal emerged with some bipartisan support, but efforts to put them all together into one basket kept falling apart, including Biden’s talks in the spring with top Republicans on four Senate committees of jurisdiction.
Most liberal Democrats called for Biden and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to abandon any GOP talks, to go it alone again in a Democrats-only bill that would have limited their policy ambitions because of budgetary rules.
And several Democrats, including Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), signaled they would be much less likely to support the Democrats-only legislation, covering a vast expansion of social safety net programs, if the bipartisan infrastructure plan did not first pass.
Stuck in that place, the centrist senators moved in and over several chaotic weeks pulled together the vast package that is expected to be formally unveiled this weekend and, if this week’s initial votes are an indication, pass in the coming days with nearly 20 Republicans joining all 50 members of Schumer’s caucus.
Their approach consisted of taking existing from various committees and joining it together, getting agreement among a subset group of five Democrats and five Republicans, then building out support among more senators, before adding more parts that the core group could agree with and garnering more support for it.
“I’m pragmatic, whatever works, and in this case, this was the way it seemed most likely to be able to get to a solution,” Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), who caucuses with Democrats, said. “I would call this a hybrid, but it would be better if it was regular committees.”
That’s the reality of the situation — this group, led by Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Sinema, essentially seized control of the work of Senate committee chairs and ranking Republicans.
Those efforts at coalition building, including long talks with Biden and his top advisers, are supposed to be the bailiwick of committee chairmen.
But those senators’ gavels have atrophied over the last 15 years. First, Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.) and then Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), over 14 years in their stints as majority leader, pulled power into their leadership offices off the Senate floor and away from committee rooms across the street.
Six months into his tenure, Schumer seems more inclined to follow the Reid-McConnell model. The most freewheeling action in the Senate this year — legislation designed to challenge China for manufacturing dominance — spurred committees into action, but mostly because Schumer declared the legislation his own personal priority.
Some committee chairmen tried to flex last-minute muscle in negotiations between Portman and Biden’s advisers, which made the talks appear to be on the brink of collapse. Instead, the opposite was taking shape, with the deal leaving the legislative train station as some chairmen needed to make sure their work hitched a ride.
“As unpleasant as it was, we’ve ended up with a more robust bill, broader bill and one that is going to come closer to meeting the greater needs in our country,” Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee, said Friday.
‘I love them to underestimate me’: Sen. Peters takes on marquee policy and political tasks after years in an underdog role
Others doubt that this centrist group can replicate its work on complex policy issues.
“I don’t believe one can say, there was a gang here and that is going to be the model for the future,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said.
And Tester admitted that “infrastructure is pretty damn easy” compared to something like immigration.
“Everybody wants infrastructure. So then all you’ve gotta do is argue about how you’re going to pay for it and how much you’re going to spend. Immigration becomes a lot more difficult, but I still think it can be done,” Tester said.
Whether they can be successful in the future is anyone’s guess, but the bipartisan senators decided to give every symbolic gesture possible in their valedictory address.
As she hobbled out to the news conference — Sinema broke her right foot in June running a marathon — Portman asked how she was doing.
“It’s going fine,” she said, before encouraging Portman to lead the event. “You go first.”
“No, you go first,” Portman said, deferring to the majority party.
“You go first, it shows bipartisanship, it’s the right thing to do,” she replied.
After Portman finished his hopeful remarks, Sinema rejected naysayers who say “that government is broken.”
“We are here to say, no, it works. It takes time, it is hard,” she said, joking about some sleepless nights. “But we get it done.”
Read more from Paul Kane’s archive, follow him on Twitter or subscribe to his updates on Facebook.