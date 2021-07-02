Austin’s decision, announced last month, marks a dramatic about-face for the Pentagon, which for years has not meaningfully confronted an epidemic believed to affect thousands of personnel every year.
“Sexual assault is an abuse of power and an affront to our shared humanity,” Biden said. “And sexual assault in the military is doubly damaging because it also shreds the unity and cohesion that is essential to the functioning of the U.S. military and to our national defense. Yet for as long as we have abhorred this scourge, the statistics and the stories have grown worse.”
Biden’s announcement comes a day after officials offered a blistering assessment of sweeping failures by the military to address sex crimes in the ranks.
Commanders have been unable or unwilling to take on the problem despite years of rhetoric that it was a top priority, resources to address the problem are essentially nonexistent, and troops have lost faith in superiors to support and protect survivors, officials said in summary of the findings of an independent commission.
“We have heard for many years that there is no tolerance for sexual harassment and sexual assault,” a senior administration official said on a Thursday call with reporters, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “But we learned that in practice, there is quite a lot of tolerance.”
Last month, Austin received recommendations and a comprehensive report from the independent commission that reviewed the issue. A number of senior military officials have been resistant to the idea because oversight of disciplinary matters within the ranks is a long-standing military tradition that few are willing to surrender. The change would require amendments to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
Biden on Friday thanked the members of the Independent Review Commission on Military Sexual Assault as well as a number of lawmakers who have worked on the issue, including Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Reps. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) and Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.).
“Today’s announcement is the beginning, not the end of our work,” Biden said. “This will be among the most significant reforms to our military undertaken in recent history, and I’m committed to delivering results.”
Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.