“I’m more thinking, also, how will I feel on Jan. 6, on the anniversary? That’s kinda been in my mind recently,” Rochester said.
Many Democrats have a remaining uneasy feeling about Nov. 7, about how the Trump presidency ended, and, most important, how Trumpism is alive and well despite Trump’s removal from office.
A year after that joyous Nov. 7, 2020, parking-lot rally in Wilmington, Democrats are facing a new set of existential questions: What was Biden’s presidency really supposed to mean? What has it become amid the recent legislative wrangling over his agenda? And are all these internal battles only fueling a Trump comeback?
The angst cuts across the ideological spectrum. Some centrists are leery of the $3 trillion agenda wrapped up in two bills — one of which passed late Saturday night — accusing liberals of hijacking what many thought would be a moderate agenda. “They elected Joe Biden because he was not Donald Trump and he would bring a sense of normalcy and calm to this country that desperately needs it,” said Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.), a senior leader of the centrist Blue Dog Coalition.
Yet some liberals feel that the overwhelming focus on these fiscal proposals has shifted attention away from voting rights and other pro-democracy initiatives amid an onslaught of restrictions signed into law by conservative governors.
“What is very pressing is the protection of voting rights and combating against gerrymandering. And I believe that if the Senate does not move on that, there’s no amount of material gains that we could deliver that will compensate for the structural denial of voting rights,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), the leader of an informal group of a half-dozen lawmakers on the left flank of the Democratic caucus.
To be sure, all of these legislative items — universal pre-K, paid family leave, massive funding for clean energy and many other proposals, all to be paid for by taxing the rich — have been at the top of the Democratic agenda for years now. Biden talked about them all during the 2020 campaign.
But when it came to what he emphasized, the moments when his voice fell to a whisper and then rose to a howl, it was about uniting the bitterly divided nation that he inherited from Trump.
“I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation: the middle class. And to make America respected around the world again. And to unite us here at home,” he said at his victory speech Nov. 7, 2020.
An astonishing, 38,000-word investigation by The Washington Post, completed by 75 journalists over the past several months, unearthed just how much House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) feared Trump’s authoritarian ways and saw, to some extent, Jan. 6 well in advance.
Beginning in August, Pelosi deputized a team of a half-dozen Democrats to prepare for Trump’s effort to invalidate electors from specific states to deny either candidate the necessary 270 electoral votes to win.
Without a clear winner, the House would vote to pick the next president, with each state getting one vote, regardless of its size. So Montana, Wyoming and Alaska’s combined three members of the House — for states with a combined population below 2 million — counted three times as much as California’s 53 representatives for a state with more than 40 million people.
Congressional Democrats say passing their agenda is the only path forward. History says that might not matter for 2022.
Last year, despite a sizable Democratic majority, the state-by-state breakdown left a Republican majority in 26 of the delegations, Democrats in 22 and the other two tied.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), with fellow Democratic Reps. Joe Neguse (Colo.), Jamie B. Raskin (Md.) and a few others, held weekly video calls to strategize on which specific seats could flip a state’s majority, with the goal of getting a majority or denying Trump a majority.
In mid-October Jeffries urged his top donors to target their giving to 12 races specifically for the potential clash. “Supporting these members and candidates will help to fortify our democracy in the event that this administration attempts to undermine the integrity of the electoral college and throw the election to the House of Representatives,” Jeffries wrote, attaching a six-page memo outlining the scenarios.
Once Trump, in a late-September campaign rally in Pennsylvania, started talking about this Jan. 6 option, Pelosi sent a letter to colleagues and briefly discussed her plans in public.
“Don’t cause chaos because you think it will lead to a light at the end of the tunnel,” Pelosi told reporters Oct. 1, as if talking directly to Trump. “Because that light at the end of the tunnel in the House is going to be a train coming right at your plans.”
Instead, a late GOP vote surge in the November election actually led to a Republican gain of more than 10 seats and a larger portion of majorities in state delegations. Of the 12 races Jeffries targeted, Democrats lost nine.
The Jan. 6 scenario was still alive. By mid-December, as Trump supporters suggested that they were ready to take the challenge to Congress, Neguse called Jeffries, and within days, a new meeting was convened with Pelosi. They now had to work on a floor plan for Jan. 6.
When Neguse flew home Jan. 7, he was aboard a plane with Trump supporters who had been in Washington the day before, hurling profanities at the president-elect.
He served as an impeachment manager, thinking until the last hour, he said, that there was a chance a third of Senate Republicans would vote to convict Trump and bar him from ever running for office again.
Days after the Senate trial ended in a hung jury, Democrats moved quickly to a $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue bill, passing it in a few weeks, and then as Biden’s agenda started to receive comparisons to Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Depression-era New Deal, they launched another multitrillion-dollar set of legislation.
Rather than another quick success, it turned into an ugly, months-long slog of sausage-making and parliamentary process.
And Trump continued to make his presence felt in a Republican Party that remains incredibly loyal to him a year after he lost to Biden by more than 7 million votes.
Neguse’s initial optimism — that Jan. 6 was such a horrible event and had been so successfully thwarted — faded. “I feel like it could very well happen again. I believe we will rise to the occasion if it does, but it could happen again,” he said in a recent interview.
Biden’s approval ratings faded in the late summer and early fall, following the collapse in Afghanistan and an agenda without a big win since March.
Rochester agrees with the leaders’ decision to push ahead with the big spending agenda. She thinks it will help drive home to voters the connection to their ballots and actual results.
“People vote because they believe it matters, and that’s what we’re here to show them, that it matters,” she said.
But then she paused and changed the subject back to Jan. 6.
She can recall almost every step of that day, she said, how she changed into different boots, ones that were easier to stride in, just in case; the attack on the Capitol; being stuck in the gallery above; evacuating. All of it.
“It’s just on my mind,” she said.
But she tries to keep her interaction with constituents focused on the actual legislation, not the attack on democracy.
“Because people need that,” she said. “You would give up if you had no hope, and we can’t.”
Read more from Paul Kane’s archive, follow him on Twitter or subscribe to his updates on Facebook.