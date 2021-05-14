“Listen, it is ridiculous. If we’re going to hold somebody responsible for every vote that they’ve made, none of us are going to be able to work together,” Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-Ga.) said. “This is an important issue, it’s a bipartisan issue. [Dean’s] stand is completely wrong. She wanted me to apologize. It will be a cold day in hell before I apologize to her for my vote on January 6th.”