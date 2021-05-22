Yet none of the existing probes is focused on the last central question of that fateful day — what actions did President Donald Trump take inside the White House, if any, to help quell the rebellion led by his supporters.
Some say that this is exactly the sort of investigative oversight that Congress needs to do, after a riot in its own home, even Democrats who also support empowering an independent commission.
“I subscribe to the idea that the investigative role for Congress must be utilized,” said Sen. Ron Wyden (Ore.), who has conducted several major investigations as the top Democrat on the Finance Committee.
Other lawmakers view the current state of Congress, the partisan gridlock and bitter political divide after Jan. 6, particularly in the House, and cannot imagine how such a critical investigation could be well received by the public. The only answer, to them, is to create a bipartisan panel not run by lawmakers.
“In a country that’s so divided, where people choose the news that most agrees with them, you can’t spin an independent commission. It will be ideally perceived, as the 9/11 commission was, as the ground truth,” said Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.).
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has advocated both congressional investigations and an independent commission, frequently citing her work on a bipartisan investigation by the House and Senate intelligence committees after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York and Washington.
Pelosi believes that some congressional panel could produce a similar record, along the lines of the more than 400-page report those intelligence committees filed in December 2002.
“We had months of hearings and the rest, and the work that was produced by that committee was very valuable to the 9/11 Commission,” Pelosi, who was the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee at the time, told reporters Thursday.
The House speaker also said it took 14 months after those terrorist attacks to create the commission, hinting that it may take a bit more time for a deal to launch an independent Jan. 6 panel.
But Sen. Richard C. Shelby (Ala.), who was the top Republican on the Senate panel in 2002, recalled that as a different time in a different Congress.
“We were totally bipartisan,” Shelby said Thursday, noting that Democrats controlled the Senate then and Republicans ran the House. It was a foreign enemy attacking Americans on our soil, while this current investigation is wrapped around an entirely political event, fallout from the 2020 election.
Shelby wants to see the Senate committees keep doing their work, rather than starting a commission, but he doubts that they can be as effective as the joint investigation he and Pelosi worked on.
“Right now the answer is probably no. The times are different,” Shelby said.
But Wyden rejects that type of fatalism, viewing it as completely damning if Congress is not capable of thoroughly investigating an attack on the Capitol.
“Not only do I think you can do it, I think this goes right to the core of what our responsibilities are. It’s not just passing new laws, it’s trying to do vigorous oversight,” Wyden said Thursday.
He pointed to a Finance Committee investigation of how pharmaceutical companies and pharmacy benefit managers artificially drive up the cost of insulin, a two-year probe led by Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) and Wyden. They issued their report on Jan. 14, as Grassley was exiting as chairman of the committee and, with Democrats claiming the majority, Wyden taking the gavel.
“There aren’t very many efforts to do that kind of thing,” Wyden lamented. “You’ve got to have legislators who are committed to being independent.”
For now, the Senate investigations are being led in bipartisan fashion by the Rules and Homeland Security committees, the former with jurisdiction over the Capitol Police and the congressional campus, the latter with oversight of federal agencies that investigate domestic terrorism.
They will issue a report in the next few weeks. “There’ll be a number of recommendations. So it’s a carefully thought-out product. It’s totally nonpartisan. We kept it that way,” said Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), the top-ranking Republican on the Homeland Security Committee.
But he acknowledged their investigative scope would not cover Trump’s actions that day. “Our focus has been on preparation, the lack of preparation, and the response,” he said.
Congressional committees also have another awkward hurdle in their Jan. 6 investigations — how to get testimony from lawmakers who were witnesses to key moments.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reportedly had a screaming match with Trump as rioters were ransacking the Capitol, pleading with the then-president to urge his supporters to leave the Capitol. Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.) was with Mike Pence as the vice president was evacuated from the Senate and spent the next several hours with him as the crowd in the Capitol threatened to kill his brother.
Other lawmakers attended the Trump-backed rally near the White House, where some speakers encouraged violence at the Capitol.
Swalwell, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, noted that he had to interview a fellow lawmaker, then-Rep. Dana Rohrbacher (R-Calif.), during the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
“It was a little bit awkward, though, because he was a colleague. And that’s why I think [a commission] would be better,” he said. “Ideally, it’s not only bipartisan but it’s outside of Congress.”
But congressionally created commissions have a spotty history. The commission that investigated the Sept. 11 attacks is considered a success, with most of its recommendations put into law.
A commission designed to oversee the $700 billion Wall Street bailout in 2008 was mired by partisan clashes. More recently, Congress formed an oversight panel mixed with lawmakers and experts to review the rescue funds to corporations in last year’s $2 trillion Cares Act.
Republicans and Democrats never could find someone to act as the chair, leaving it split 2-2 in terms of its membership.
A key problem with the House-approved Jan. 6 commission is its Dec. 31 deadline.
“To set up an outside commission with the belief that you could finish this by December, you couldn’t even get staff at the security level they needed to start their investigation by December,” said Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who oversaw a several-year investigation into Russian influence in 2016.
Burr is no defender of Trump — he voted to convict in the February impeachment trial — but he wants to first see what comes out of the Senate investigations before launching an independent commission.
“Let’s see what it doesn’t answer and whether we need to go back and do more,” Burr said.
