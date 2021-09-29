But an unusual scheduling quirk put this year’s game on Wednesday, in the early fall and amid bitter budget negotiations that have roiled both ends of the Capitol. Those policy fights have pitted the two parties against one another, as well as two wings of the Democratic caucus.
With so much to do legislatively at the moment, moving forward with the baseball game appeared politically tone deaf. Rather than staying in session to approve a resolution to fund the government, with a midnight Thursday deadline to avoid a shutdown, both chambers adjourned in the late afternoon so lawmakers and staff could head a mile down South Capitol Street to the home of the 2019 World Series champions.
Fiscal deadlines usually spawn meetings that go deep into the night to try to bridge the divides, but not Wednesday night, not even with the prospect of a potential default on the nation’s $28 trillion debt just 19 days away that is also complicating the legislative agenda.
President Biden has made dozens of phone calls and had near daily in-person meetings with key lawmakers in the last few weeks in pursuit of a $3.5 trillion framework for his agenda, which could unlock enough Democratic votes to pass the infrastructure legislation.
As he convened one final meeting with lawmakers Wednesday, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majortity Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), speculation spread that Biden might attend the game as a show of support from the former senator — a chance to press the flesh and mingle with lawmakers who hold the keys to his ambitious agenda.
Republicans have dug in entirely against the bigger legislation. The GOP manager, Rep. Roger Williams (R-Tex.), who made it into the Atlanta Braves’ minor league system, is using that proposal to motivate his team and get ready for the November 2022 midterm elections.
“I’m deeming this game as socialism vs. capitalism,” Williams told his team at their final practice, which Roll Call attended. “It’s a game, but let me tell you: If we win tomorrow night, we’ll send a message for November.”
Biden was the first sitting president to do so since Barack Obama did in 2015 — and he must hope that he gets better results from this glad-handing effort than his then-boss did six years ago.
Then, Obama’s push for winning a trade promotion authority rested on winning enough Democratic votes, but the caucus had fallen hard against that proposal, which had far more backing from Republicans. When Obama visited the Republican dugout, GOP fans chanted “TPA, TPA”— a reference to the trade promotion authority bill they had just helped shoot down — further enraging Democrats.
The next day, Democrats tanked that vote in an embarrassment to Obama.
Biden might meet the same fate Thursday, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has scheduled a vote on the infrastructure legislation as part of a demand from the moderate wing. Dozens of members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus have vowed to oppose that legislation because they want a solid agreement that the more ambitious party-line agenda also would pass.
Pelosi is fond of saying that she will hold a vote when she has the votes — not wanting to put a bill on the House floor if it is going to fail — so the infrastructure package might just get aside for a while.
So any backslapping Biden does at the ballpark might not make a difference to the agenda.
With all this happening under the Capitol dome, lawmakers still had to go ahead with the game, which through corporate sponsorships was slated to raise more than $1 million this year for local charities.
Usually held in June or early July, a mix of the pandemic, the Washington Nationals schedule and an unusually long House summer recess left just one possible night on the calendar: Sept. 29, with fewer than 30 hours left in the fiscal year by the time of the first pitch.
The annual game started in 1909 and has grown ever since, with more than 65 lawmakers on the two rosters this year, including three senators. Lawmakers spend months in practice sessions getting ready for the game, which most of them take as an attempt at a serious athletic endeavor even though only a few played baseball even at the collegiate level.
The game is usually followed by a party where both teams come together in bipartisan fashion and break bread, as well as have a few drinks.
Democrats have dominated recently, losing just once when their best player — Cedric L. Richmond (La.), a former star pitcher at Morehouse College — took the field in his 10-year run in the House. Since the last game, however, Richmond has been called up a West Wing job under Biden, and the Republicans have added many younger lawmakers to their team.
As politics got more polarized the past decade, the games have sometimes fallen in other tense political moments, but usually the game helped ease tensions, temporarily.
In 2016, when Republicans refused to consider any gun legislation after the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Democrats took over the House floor and staged a marathon sit-in and broadcast their speeches from their phones.
The sit-in ended the next afternoon, in part because Democrats needed to get to Nats Park for the baseball game — the only loss Richmond suffered.
Then in June 2017, at their last practice before the game, Republicans faced shots from a lone gunman at a field in the Virginia suburbs as he screamed political rants at them. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), then majority whip, nearly died on the field as his Capitol Police security detail returned fire and killed the gunman.
The next night, before the game, both teams gathered around the pitcher’s mound and prayed for Scalise, who counted Richmond as a close friend from their days together in the state legislature. Richmond threw a complete game to win, and the teams raised a record sum of money.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., as votes ended in the Capitol, members streamed out of the building, some already wearing their baseball uniforms, ready to take the field.
Pelosi, after a previously unscheduled trip to the White House, returned from meeting with Biden and could not make any predictions about the president’s agenda, baseball or anything else.
“One hour at a time,” she said.
