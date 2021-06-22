“Her preference continues to be a bipartisan commission which Senate Republicans are blocking,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill wrote on Twitter.
Pelosi’s signaling that a select committee is in the works, however, indicates that the speaker intends to centralize the House’s investigative efforts, a move that could bring focus to the probes but also invite more intense political attacks from Republicans.
It is not yet clear how the select committee would be constituted. Pelosi informed members of her Democratic Steering and Policy Committee on Tuesday night that she would create a select panel, according to the aide.
The move is likely to be similar to what Republicans did after the 2012 attack on U.S. outposts in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans, including the ambassador.