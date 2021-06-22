House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) plans to announce this week whether she will have the House votes to create a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump, according to her spokesman.

The development comes less than a month after Senate Republicans blocked the creation of an independent, bipartisan commission to probe the insurrection that resulted in five dead and injuries to some 140 members of law enforcement. In the weeks since, various congressional panels have continued to question officials and release reports digging into the circumstances that prompted nearly 10,000 Trump supporters to lay siege to the Capitol in January, with 800 of them able to break inside the building.

“Her preference continues to be a bipartisan commission which Senate Republicans are blocking,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill wrote on Twitter.

Pelosi’s signaling that a select committee is in the works, however, indicates that the speaker intends to centralize the House’s investigative efforts, a move that could bring focus to the probes but also invite more intense political attacks from Republicans.

It is not yet clear how the select committee would be constituted. Pelosi informed members of her Democratic Steering and Policy Committee on Tuesday night that she would create a select panel, according to the aide.

The move is likely to be similar to what Republicans did after the 2012 attack on U.S. outposts in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans, including the ambassador.