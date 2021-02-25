“We have passed it in the House before — the Equality Act, H.R. 5, to end discrimination against the LGBTQ community,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at a news conference at the Capitol Thursday morning. “This time, it will be not only passed in the House, but on a path to a signing at the White House. We’re very excited about that.”

The legislation would amend federal civil rights laws to ensure protections for LGBTQ Americans in employment, education, housing, credit, jury service and other areas. It is a top legislative priority of President Biden, who in a statement last week called the bill “a critical step toward ensuring that America lives up to our foundational values of equality and freedom for all.”

The House debate over the issue has included at-times personal testimony from several lawmakers.

On Tuesday, freshman Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.) delivered an emotional floor speech in which she mentioned her daughter, who she said came out to her as transgender years ago.

“I knew from that day on, my daughter would be living in a nation where in most of its states, she could be discriminated against merely because of who she is,” Newman said. “And yet, it was still the happiest day of my life, and my daughter has found her authentic self. And as any mother would, I swore that I would fight to ensure this country changes for the better.”

Newman raised a transgender pride flag outside her office this week in support of the bill. Another House freshman, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), one of the legislation’s most vocal opponents, responded by mocking Newman with a poster that she hung outside her own office, which sits directly across the hall.

“There are TWO genders: Male & Female. Trust The Science!” the poster reads.

The House voted this month to remove Greene from her two committee assignments because she has repeatedly espoused false and extremist claims.

Republicans have argued that the Equality Act infringes on the religious beliefs of individuals and repeatedly raised the specter of women’s sports.

In remarks on the House floor Thursday morning, Rep. Andrew S. Clyde (R-Ga.) repeatedly referred to transgender women as “biological males” and said the Equality Act would violate women’s right to privacy and safety in locker rooms and showers. He also denounced as “child abuse” the bill’s provisions on medical treatments such as gender-affirming hormones and surgeries for minors.

“God help us,” Clyde said. “Have we lost our ever-loving minds?”

The Equality Act has been a pillar of the LGBTQ civil rights movement since similar legislation was first discussed after the Stonewall riots in 1969. Democratic Reps. Bella Abzug and Ed Koch of New York first introduced the Equality Act in 1974.

In the ensuing decades, public opinion has shifted dramatically toward support of such protections. More than 8 in 10 Americans favor laws that would protect LGBTQ people against discrimination in jobs, public accommodations, and housing, according to a 2020 Public Religion Research Institute American Values Survey.

More than 21 states have passed laws explicitly prohibiting discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations or other realms. But the patchwork of laws leave large gaps in LGBTQ protections.

In 27 states, a person can be denied housing because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. They can be denied access to education in 31 states and the right to serve on a jury in 41 states, according to a statement released last week by the office of Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.), the chief sponsor of the measure.