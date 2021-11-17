Republicans, for their part, do not trust Democrats and accuse them of overstating the danger Gosar and his closest allies pose to the chamber, mocking his video as a mere cartoon that meant no harm. They nonetheless spent the past two days warning Democrats that Republicans will return the favor in 2023 if they win the House majority in the midterm elections, identifying Democrats whom they will probably try to oust from committees in the not-so-distant future for intemperate statements.