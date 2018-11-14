House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is trying to shore up support for the speakership. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

With last week’s midterms largely in the rearview mirror, leadership elections are the order of the day on Capitol Hill.

In morning meetings, both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) won the votes to keep their posts next year.

House Republicans — who will become the minority party in the chamber in January — convene in the afternoon. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is seeking to fend off a conservative challenge from Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio) for minority leader next year.

House Democrats aren’t picking leaders until later this month but could have the most interesting day of all, as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) seeks to corral the votes she would need to become speaker.

11 a.m.: Leading Pelosi opponent raises possibility that Pelosi could be speaker if other changes are secured

Rep. Ed Perl­mutter (D-Colo.), a leading opponent of Pelosi’s bid for House speakership, said Wednesday that the now-minority leader could possibly be elected speaker if other changes are made in the ranks of Democratic leadership.

“That’s a possibility,” Perl­mutter told reporters. “But there haven’t been any discussions about that, but it’s certainly a possibility.”

Perlmutter did not spell out what changes would be necessary for Pelosi to garner the support of those Democrats opposed to her speakership bid, but there has been talk about asking her to limit her tenure and shaking up the No. 2 and No. 3 Democratic positions in the House.

Some Democrats are also interested in rule changes that would decentralize power in the chamber.

“People want to see change, and I think a lot of these candidates ran on change — and that includes our leadership team, which has been in place for 16 or 17 years now,” Perl­mutter said. “People ran saying they were coming to Washington for change, and this was a change election. So that’s the bottom line.”

10:45 a.m.: Thune elected by Republicans as majority whip

Republicans, meeting behind closed doors, selected Sen. John Thune (S.D.) as the majority whip, according to his spokesman.

Thune succeeds Sen. John Cornyn (Tex.) in the No. 2 GOP slot. Cornyn was term-limited.

10:30 a.m.: Democrats reelect full leadership slate

Besides maintaining Schumer as minority leader, Senate Democrats also decided Wednesday to keep the rest of their leadership team in place, according to an individual familiar with the proceedings.

That includes Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) as minority whip and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) as assistant minority leader, according to the person, who was not authorized to release the results and requested anonymity.

Others retaining leadership positions included Sens. Debbie Stabenow (Mich.), Mark R. Warner (Va.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Bernie Sanders (Vt.), Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Tammy Baldwin (Wis.).

10:15 a.m.: Senate Republicans reelect McConnell as their leader

Meeting behind closed doors Wednesday, Senate Republicans decided to keep Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as majority leader, according to an individual familiar with the proceedings.

McConnell was elected by acclamation, according to the person, who was not authorized to release the result and requested anonymity.

McConnell led the GOP to victory in the midterm Senate elections, albeit by a narrow margin. Republicans have a 51-47 advantage in the chamber, with races in Florida and Mississippi unresolved.

10:05 a.m.: Senate Democrats reelect Schumer as minority leader

Senate Democrats on Wednesday decided to stick with Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) as minority leader, according to a person familiar with the proceedings.

Schumer was elected by acclamation during a closed-door meeting of Democrats, according to the person, who was not authorized to release the result and requested anonymity.

Although Democrats fell short in claiming the Senate majority in the midterm elections, Schumer held losses to a minimum despite a brutal political map. Ten Democratic incumbents sought reelection in states President Trump won in 2016. Six won, while one race, Florid, remains unresolved.

10 a.m.: Jordan not giving up without a fight for minority leader

Though House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is on track to assume his party’s top leadership post, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is not giving up without a fight.

Inside a closed-door meeting of dejected Republicans Tuesday night, Jordan made the case that he — a combative former champion wrestler who has served on high-profile committees and a fixture on cable news — would be best equipped to spar with Democrats.

“I think we’re entering a world we haven’t really seen,” he said after the meeting, rattling off the names of incoming Democratic leaders. “It’s going to be intense, and I’ve been in that world now for 12 years . . . So I think it’s going to take an attitude and an intensity about standing up for the truth and fighting.”

While Jordan has a base of support on the far right of the Republican conference, McCarthy has developed close relationships across its whole breadth during his 12 years in office — much of it spent on the road, recruiting Republican candidate and raising tens of millions of dollars to elect them. Inside the meeting Tuesday, McCarthy made the case that he was best equipped not only to stand up to Democrats but to get the House back in GOP hands after the 2020 elections.

McCarthy declined to comment Tuesday.

“He’s got a proven record of working hard for everybody, not just one group or another group,” said Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), who survived a tough race last week. “He can represent the entire party. He’s done it. It’s not just talk.”

Still, many Republicans are calling for some sort of accountability following the party’s massive losses. While the president’s party has lost about 30 House seats on average in their first midterm election, Republicans are on track to lose closer to 40, with nine races still uncalled. At least four of those losses, and potentially as many as six, were in McCarthy’s home state of California.

9:25 a.m.: Gov. Rick Scott won’t say whether he still considers Florida vote fraudulent

As newly elected Republican senators gathered for photos on Wednesday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) declined to say whether he still believes the vote count in his state is fraudulent.

Scott’s race for Senate is under recount. Last week, he floated without evidence the possibility of “rampant fraud” in two Democratic-leaning counties in Florida as his lead over Sen. Bill Nelson (D) narrowed.

9:20 a.m.: Pelosi: “Come on in, the water’s warm”

Pelosi playfully invited challengers to her bid for speaker to step forward Wednesday.

Asked by a reporter what she says to Democrats who are opposing her and may run against her, Pelosi said, “Come on in, the water’s warm.” It’s a phrase she has used on multiple occasions in recent days as she tries to shore up support.

Pelosi spoke ahead of a Democratic caucus meeting that she said would focus on the lame-duck session of Congress. The leadership race is expected to be the focus of another meeting later Wednesday.

Elise Viebeck and Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.

Read more at PowerPost