The tentative agreement sets the stage for a remarkable sequence of events next week in the House, with a presidential impeachment sandwiched between bipartisan deals on federal spending and North American trade. The House could vote on the spending bill as soon as Tuesday, with the Senate acting before the end of the week.

While key sticking points have been resolved, aides from both parties said negotiators would continue to resolve a number of minor issues before releasing the text of the agreement.

Lowey and Shelby declined to discuss details of the deal Thursday afternoon, but a key final obstacle was President Trump’s border wall — the very issue that sparked a record-long 35-day government shutdown a year ago.

While Trump loyalists pushed for firm funding and liberals pushed to eliminate it entirely, negotiators proceeded under a mutual understanding that the border issues would have to be resolved somewhere close to the status quo, in which Congress provides only a fraction of the money Trump has requested for the wall but he retains the power to shift funds from elsewhere in the government.

A ruling from a federal judge in Texas late Tuesday presented a new wrinkle — placing an immediate nationwide injunction blocking Trump from using military construction accounts to fund the wall. The Trump administration said it would appeal the ruling, but it could halt wall construction in the short term, tilting the status quo in favor of Democrats.

Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday to reiterate their opposition to giving Trump any opening to proceed with border barrier construction — whether through direct appropriations or through the transfer of funds from other agencies and projects.

The new deal fills in the details of agency-by-agency, account-by-account funding pursuant to a broader two-year, $2.7 trillion budget deal that Trump and Democrats agreed to this summer.

Top officials left a midday meeting with Pelosi declaring that the deal was within reach. Mnuchin said a list of hundreds of conflicts had been narrowed to a “handful” of issues. “We’ll see if we can resolve this quickly,” he said.

