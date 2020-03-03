Those views, which national leaders of both parties saw as troublesome in a swing-state general election matchup, prompted a GOP super PAC affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to spend nearly $3 million boosting Smith’s candidacy. Smith disavowed the GOP support, but Cunningham and allied groups boosted their own spending in turn.

AD

Edison Media Research projected Cunningham’s win Tuesday night as incomplete returns showed him winning about 57 percent of the vote.

AD

The North Carolina race was one of several closely watched congressional primaries Tuesday that could have significant implications for control of the Senate and the shape of each party.

Alabama voters were set to decide Tuesday whether to give former attorney general Jeff Sessions a chance at returning to the Senate as he competed against several other Republicans for the opportunity to face Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in November.

Sessions has led several recent public polls but held only a narrow lead over Tommy Tuberville, the former Auburn University football coach, and Rep. Bradley Byrne, who has attracted significant establishment support.

AD

Very early returns showed a close race between Sessions and Tuberville, with Byrne trailing. Republican candidate Roy Moore, who was the GOP nominee in a 2017 special election in which allegations of his sexual misconduct toward young girls in the 1970s upended the race and paved the way for Jones’s surprise victory, was in single digits.

AD

Should no candidate win an outright majority, as is likely, the two top finishers will advance to a March 31 runoff. The Republican nominee is expected to have the upper hand over Jones in the reliably conservative state.

But even if Sessions, who previously held the Senate seat from 1997 till 2017, makes the runoff, pitfalls abound — starting with the risk that President Trump, who publicly denigrated Sessions during his tenure as attorney general for his handling of the federal investigation into links between the Trump campaign and Russia, could campaign against him.

AD

Trump has so far remained silent on the race. “If it is a runoff, we don’t know what will happen,” Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) said this week. “I would hope [Trump] wouldn’t [get involved], but if he does, we’ll see.”

Texas hosted another Senate primary of note Tuesday, with five Democrats running credible campaigns for the chance to face three-term GOP Sen. John Cornyn later this year. Military veteran M.J. Hegar, who ran a strong but unsuccessful 2018 House campaign in a traditionally GOP district, had won the endorsement of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. But public polls have shown her struggling to break out from a field that includes labor organizer Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, state Sen. Royce West, former congressman Chris Bell and Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards, among others.

AD

Also in Texas, two expensive and hotly contested House primaries tested the willingness of voters in both parties to reward pragmatism over ideological purity.

AD

In a South Texas district centered on the border town of Laredo, Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar faced a fierce challenge from Jessica Cisneros, a 26-year-old immigration lawyer who attracted support from key allies on the political left, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), as well as Emily’s List, which backs female Democratic candidates who support abortion rights.

The two campaigns and outside groups have combined for over $6 million in spending — an overwhelming tally for a largely rural, heavily Latino district — and Cisneros’s challenge has caught the attention of other veteran incumbents who are facing more-liberal primary opponents.

AD

Another intraparty challenge has rocked a district 400 miles north, this one targeting GOP Rep. Kay Granger, a former Fort Worth mayor who has risen to become the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee. But her handling of that role drew attacks from businessman Chris Putnam, who found common cause with the Club for Growth, the fiscally conservative national activist group that invested more than $1 million to oust Granger.

AD

Several key House races in California are likely to remain unsettled Tuesday night — and the results could remain uncertain for weeks as state authorities continue counting mailed ballots that had to be postmarked by Election Day.

Among the highest-profile races was a special election in the 25th congressional district north of Los Angeles to replace Democratic Rep. Katie Hill, who resigned last year after admitting to having a sexual relationship with a campaign aide.

AD

Key Democratic groups coalesced behind Christy Smith, a member of the State Assembly, but she faced a liberal challenger in activist Cenk Uygur, as well as strong Republican competition from former Rep. Steve Knight and businessman Mike Garcia — one of whom is expected to compete in a May 12 runoff against Smith.

AD

Also running, but not expected to advance, is George Papadopoulos — a volunteer on the 2016 Trump campaign who became a key figure in the probe into the campaign's Russia ties and later pleaded guilty to making false statements to federal agents.

In California's 50th congressional district, north of San Diego, former congressman Darrell Issa is hoping to return to the House two years after retiring in a neighboring district. He has been locked in a heated and nasty race with former San Diego City Council member Carl DeMaio for a spot in a likely runoff against Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, who fell short in his 2018 bid to unseat GOP Rep. Duncan D. Hunter.

AD

Hunter resigned from the House in January after admitting to a federal campaign finance felony.

AD