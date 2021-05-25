Some supporters of Chipman have talked about his becoming the “Dr. Fauci of gun violence” — a trusted public figure who can explain how guns are trafficked into the hands of bad actors, the way Anthony S. Fauci became a national figure explaining how the coronavirus was spread and what steps could be taken to constrain it. Fauci, however, has become a target of some conservatives for advocating public health restrictions during the pandemic that they oppose, such as mask-wearing and limiting the number of people at indoor venues or events.