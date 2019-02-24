Sen. Marco Rubio waves as he walks across the Simon Bolivar international bridge on the Colombia-Venezuela border. (Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images)

The crisis in Venezuela is sending tremors through the political landscape of Florida, emboldening Republicans and throwing Democrats on the defensive in the nation’s largest swing state.

Florida Republicans hope the outspoken push by President Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro will help the GOP strengthen its bonds with the state’s Hispanic voters, paying dividends in the 2020 election and beyond. Opposition to the socialist regime in Caracas, which is closely aligned with communist Cuba, has been a shared cause of the state’s large and traditionally pro-Republican Cuban-American and Venezuelan immigrant communities.

“It’s a huge moment for the Republican Party,” said Brian Ballard, a Florida lobbyist and GOP donor with ties to Trump and Rubio. “It will be like Donald Trump can [be] to Venezuelan-American voters the way Ronald Reagan was to Cuban-American voters.”

Adding to the tension is growing concern among Democrats that Trump and his allies, seizing on the party’s leftward shift, is aiming to portray his potential 2020 challengers as socialists, even pointing to Venezuela’s collapse as a symbol of what’s wrong with the views being pushed by his opponents at home.

Florida Democrats are disavowing the recent refusal by presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, to label Maduro a dictator and call for him to go, though Sanders has criticized him.

“They are clearly ignorant comments, and someone who’s running for president of the United States should be better briefed and knowledgable about this crisis in Venezuela and how it impacts the Florida political landscape,” said Christian Ulvert, a Florida Democratic strategist who is of Nicaraguan descent and whose husband’s family has roots in is Venezuela.

A Sanders aide said the candidate strongly supports self-determination for Venezuelans, but that to suggest the possibility of military intervention, as Trump has done, is irresponsible.

The emerging dynamic comes at the start of a closely-watched two-year stretch for both parties in Florida, since both see the state as an important front in the battle for control of the White House. Democrats are hoping to make a comeback after their nominees for president, Senate and governor lost in the last two elections, despite initially seeming to have a good chance at victory.

Democrats for years have hoped Florida was moving into their orbit, with the rise of a new generation of Cuban-Americans that is less conservative and less driven by animus toward Cuba’s communist government. President Barack Obama captured Florida in 2008 and 2012, and many Hispanic voters have been alienated by Trump’s anti-immigrant posture.

But the state remains conservative in many ways, particularly its rural stretches and the Florida panhandle, and recent Democratic candidates, including former Sen. Bill Nelson and gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, have proven unable to prevail.

Now it’s Republicans who are hoping that, powered the GOP’s anti-Maduro push, they can shift the state more firmly into their camp.

Still, the outcome of Trump’s Venezuela strategy has yet to be seen, posing the risk of political blowback should the crisis continue to escalate. That could compound widespread concerns in Florida’s Latino communities about Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and hard-line border policies.

Trump traveled to Miami last Monday to deliver a speech urging Venezuelan military officers to abandon Maduro and pledge support for opposition leader Juan Guaidó. He also forcefully criticized socialism, invoked two countries with large exile communities in South Florida, and seemed to draw a direct line between his foreign policy and domestic political message.

“As the United States stands up for democracy in Venezuela, we reaffirm the solidarity with the long-suffering people of Cuba and Nicaragua and people everywhere living under socialist and communist regimes,” he said. “And to those who would try to impose socialism on the United States, we again deliver a very simple message: America will never be a socialist country.”

In recent weeks, Trump has intensified his critique of socialism, seeking to portray the Democrats running against him as far-left extremists who have embraced policies he casts as outside the mainstream.

Republicans believe those arguments could be effective especially in some parts of South Florida, where an older generation of Cuban Americans whose relatives fled the communist regime — or who did so themselves — are deeply skeptical of left-wing governance.

At the moment, Cuban Americans are paying close attention to the situation unfolding Venezuela, according to a local official, including how the Trump administration responds.

“Many Cubans here predicted what would happen in Venezuela,” said Carlos Gimenez, the Cuban-born mayor of Miami-Dade County. Gimenez, a Republican, said he was pleased to see Washington Republicans “putting down socialism” and argued that the administration’s strategy on Venezuela would help the GOP in Florida.

At the forefront of that strategy is Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants and a sharp Trump critic when they were rivals in the 2016 presidential race. Since then, the two men have cultivated a more positive relationship, rooted heavily in collaborating on foreign policy in Latin America.

Rubio recently traveled to Colombia, visiting an area near the border with Venezuela. The senator has also been tweeting real-time updates about the volatile situation on the ground.

On Saturday, he posted a steady stream of messages, including information about aid trucks and the Venezuelan national guard presence. “Very tense moments as civilians take to the street on #Venezuela side of border & peaceful aid workers have started up the trucks at border crossing,” he wrote in one tweet.

Among Democrats in Florida, there has been a lot of focus on a recent interview Sanders, a senator from Vermont who identifies as a democratic socialist, gave to Univision, a Spanish-language TV channel.

“Is Nicolás Maduro a dictator, senator, for you? And should he go?” interviewer Jorge Ramos asked him.

Sanders replied, “I think clearly he has been very, very abusive.” But he also signaled a desire to avoid repeating the U.S. approach in periods such as the 1980s, when Washington’s aggressive intervention in Latin American affairs was strongly opposed by liberals.

As to whether Maduro should go, he continued, “That is a decision of the Venezuelan people. So I think, Jorge, there has got to be a free and fair election. But what must not happen is that the United States must not use military force and intervene.”

Sanders was also asked whether he considered Guaidó to be the legitimate president, and replied that he did not. Trump--as well as Democratic leaders and many Western countries--have recognized Guaidó as the interim president.

Some prominent Florida Democrats distanced themselves from Sanders’s comments.

“I’ll make it clear, @SenSanders does not reflect the majority of the Democratic Party and our support for Venezuela’s interim president @jguaido and the Venezuelan people. Maduro is a dictator and must go,” Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.) tweeted on Thursday.

While Sanders is critical of Maduro, his foreign policy aide Matt Duss said he forcefully opposes the option of U.S. military intervention, something the president has suggested is a possibility.

“Bernie strongly supports the right of democratic self-determination, for the Venezuelan people and those across the world,” Duss said in a statement. “The Trump administration even floating the possibility of military intervention is extremely dangerous and irresponsible, and we should be absolutely opposed to it.”

Ulvert recalled Democratic candidates in the 2018 campaign facing attacks from Republicans who sough t0 cast them as socialists, and he fears a repeat in 2020. “My worry level is growing every month,” he said.

Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by just 1.2 percentage points in 2016. In 2018, both the governor’s race and the Senate race went to recounts.

Florida has always been a complex state politically, with major cities from Miami to Tampa to Orlando to Jacksonville. Influential voting blocs range from Latin American immigrants to Jewish retirees to dairy farmers, and tourism and the environment are among the state’s diverse concerns.

While Democrats still hold the advantage in winning Hispanic voters statewide, some party leaders worry they need to do more to counter the GOP strategies in Florida.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who served as governor for eight years before his election to Congress last November, ran Spanish-language TV ads and emphasized his outreach to the Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Scott narrowly defeated Nelson, whose campaign drew complaints from within the Democratic Party, including that he was not aggressive enough in courting Hispanic voters. Gillum, a former Tallahassee mayor, generated enthusiasm among Democrats when he won the primary in an upset, but lost to now-Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was strongly supported by Trump.

Democrats insist Florida has not slipped from their grasp — especially if they can run well-prepared campaigns that provide more face time in Latino communities.

Even while Nelson and Gillum were losing in 2018, they note, Democrats gained two U.S. House seats in South Florida.

