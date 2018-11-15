Member-elects of the 116th Congress wait for a group photo outside the U.S Capitol in Washington. Their votes will be critical to the selection of a new speaker. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Rep. Marcia L. Fudge said on Thursday that she has been “overwhelmed” by the support from many of her colleagues for her possible entry into the race for House speaker, becoming the first Democrat to publicly acknowledge a challenge to longtime party leader Nancy Pelosi.

“Over the last 12 hours, I’ve been overwhelmed by the amount of support I’ve received,” Fudge said in an interview with The Washington Post, adding that there are “probably closer to 30” Democrats who have privately signaled that they are willing to oppose Pelosi.

“Things could change rapidly,” Fudge said with a smile as she sat in her office, with her phone buzzing nearby.

Fudge, 66, a former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, said she is building a diverse coalition as she mulls a speaker run, talking with allies on the CBC, moderate Democrats, and newly elected members.

Some of those moderates, such as Reps. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), have publicly voiced encouragement.

Moulton, a leader of the resistance to Pelosi, said during an interview on CNN on Thursday that Fudge is “the kind of new leader that we need in this party.”

“She’s in touch with middle America. She understands what the American people want,” he said. “She’s a next generation leader that people will look to and say, ‘That’s the future of our party, that’s the future of our country, and that’s exactly the kind of leader that I want to see as our next speaker.’”

While Fudge mulls a bid, several prominent Democrats stepped forward to back Pelosi, including former attorney general Eric Holder and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, including Reps. Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.) and Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).

Fudge told the Cleveland Plain Dealer on Wednesday that she is considering a speaker bid, and said Thursday that she would make a final decision in the coming days.

“I won’t give myself a hard Friday deadline, but it’ll be close to that. Or, I’ll go home for Thanksgiving and talk to my family,” Fudge said.

Fudge said it is critical for black women to be in the leadership ranks of Congress and she believes it would send a powerful message to the country and fellow Democrats to elect a black woman from the Midwest to one of the most powerful positions in American politics.

“Now, I don’t have a problem with the fact that Nancy is necessarily at the top of the ticket, but where are we recognized?” Fudge asked. “If we’re going to have a diverse party, it ought to look like the party. . . . Nobody wants the status quo. People are weary of who we are as a party.”

Fudge said she’d be a tough foe for President Trump, if she chose to run as speaker and won. She said she’d fight him on core Democratic issues but would also seek to work with a president whom she sees as transactional and about “winning” more than ideology.

“I’ve been in government a long time and understand how it works. And he doesn’t. So I’d be happy to help him understand how it works,” she said.

Pelosi on Wednesday faced solid opposition from at least 17 Democrats and encountered a significant bloc of undecided women in her bid for speaker. The defections, if they stand, would leave Pelosi several votes short of the 218 she would need when the full House votes for speaker Jan. 3.

But Pelosi and her allies worked furiously Wednesday, rolling out endorsements from several major unions while she made her case to the CBC, a crucial bloc. At a closed-door meeting of House Democrats, a newly elected lawmaker from Pelosi’s home state shut down an attempted rules change advanced by one of her critics.

Fudge has been criticized by Pelosi allies and other Democrats for not co-sponsoring the Equality Act, which focuses on civil rights protections for sexual orientation and gender identity.

When asked on Thursday about her position, Fudge said, “They can’t find one vote, not one vote, that’s anti” LGBT rights. “I just don’t want to insert it into the civil rights bill. It should be a stand-alone bill and I’d support that.

Democrats will vote internally on their nominee for speaker on Nov. 28. Pelosi is likely to win that vote easily, but the real test will come in the floor vote by the full House in January, where the margin Pelosi can lose will be much slimmer.

Mike DeBonis and Erica Werner contributed to this report.

