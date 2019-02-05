Democrat Stacey Abrams will step onto the biggest stage of her political career Tuesday night to respond to President Trump’s State of the Union address, a task that could boost her fortunes but is also fraught with risk.

For Abrams, the first African American woman to deliver the official rebuttal, the moment is ripe for sharpening the contrast Democrats are seeking with Trump ahead of the 2020 election, as well as elevating her profile ahead of a possible Senate run in a state where Democrats have long hoped to make gains.

However, the track record of such responses is spotty, with some drawing ridicule and others leaving no lasting impact. Several of the up-and-comers who have delivered them have seen their stars fade over the years — or burn out entirely.

“I think Stacey Abrams is extraordinary,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii). “But I think every State of the Union respondent would benefit from managing expectations.”

The excitement surrounding Abrams’s speech, which she will give from here in the Atlanta area, has been hard to miss in recent days. Abrams, 45, has become a marquee figure in her party after nearly being elected the first black woman governor in the nation last November in Georgia.

“To have Stacey Abrams give this rebuttal is a huge, pivotal moment for the party — and one that we should embrace and run towards,” said Randall Woodfin, mayor of Birmingham, Ala.

For many Democrats, Abrams, a former state legislative leader, provides an appealing snapshot of what the party is offering as it gears up to take on Trump and the Republicans in the next election. She lives in a state that has leaned conservative but is changing demographically and becoming more competitive in statewide races.

As Democrats seek to elevate fresh faces, women and minorities, Abrams is a woman of color who has never held federal office and does not currently hold an elected position.

And as Democrats aggressively fight Trump’s hard-line border policies and anti-immigrant rhetoric, Abrams was a critic during the gubernatorial campaign of what she called the administration’s “cruel, immoral practice” of separating migrant children from their parents.

“I think you will see a clear contrast between Donald Trump and, you know, Donald Trump’s America, and Stacey’s America,” said Rep. Terri A. Sewell (D-Ala.), an Abrams friend.

Abrams will join a list of other promising politicians tapped to offer a response to a president of the opposing party. For some, things did not turn out as well they had hoped.

In 2013, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) gave a speech remembered most for his awkward attempts to swig from a water bottle without breaking eye contact with the camera.

“Just drink water right before,” said Rubio playfully, when asked if he had any advice for Abrams. Rubio said that while both the State of the Union and the response can make an impact, “They both eventually get forgotten by the one the following year.”

Four years before Rubio, then-Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R) responded to then-President Barack Obama’s first address to a joint session of Congress. Jindal’s address was widely panned by his own party.

At the time of their speeches, Jindal and Rubio were both seen as potential future presidential candidates. Both ran and fell short in 2016.

Charles Bullock, a longtime political science professor at the University of Georgia, acknowledged responding to the State of the Union has not worked out well for other ambitious politicians. But he added Abrams “is a good speaker, and she’s very, very bright. She certainly has the tools with which to succeed with this.”

Abrams is one of a trio of Democrats who became stars within the party by performing well in the midterms — albeit losing — in states not traditionally friendly to Democrats. The others are former Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke and former Florida gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum.

Abrams has long stressed voting rights and registration, an issue increasingly important to Democrats, who have made the case nationally that GOP officials are placing obstacles in the path of minority and other voters.

Abrams tweeted thanks Monday to Rubio, Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) and former Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius (D), three of her predecessors. “Sincere gratitude . . . for the kind words and great advice,” Abrams tweeted. “I am honored to join the club of speakers who sought to give voice to the needs and dreams of our fellow Americans. May the force be with me.”

Abrams, a published author of both fiction and nonfiction books, is writing her own speech, according to aides. In the 2018 campaign, she frequently sought to put a personal touch on her pitch to voters and explained her policy positions by drawing on details from her own life.

Abrams spoke about the importance of education in helping her family climb out of poverty and of the lives of people she met traveling around Georgia, such as the parents of a college student who took her life and the grandmother who dreamed of starting a day-care center.

Hours before the speech, Abrams’s staff still had not disclosed its location, saying only that it would be in the Atlanta metropolitan area and that she would be surrounded by family and supporters, including some voters who ran into problems trying to cast ballots in last year’s election.

During her campaign, Abrams rarely mentioned Trump by name, instead focusing on such policy ideas as extending Medicaid eligibility, increasing spending on public education, creating new jobs and encouraging small business.

Those themes are expected to be part of her speech, which is slated to last about 10 minutes.

Abrams also plans to use the occasion to promote her new political group, Fair Fight Action, which is seeking to call attention to concerns about the state’s election system and has filed a lawsuit alleging officials “grossly mismanaged” the 2018 contest in violation of Georgians’ rights.

Fair Fight Action is hosting watch parties in Georgia and elsewhere across the country. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), who plans to boycott Trump’s speech, is hosting one.

In 2018, Trump backed Republican Brian Kemp, who narrowly defeated Abrams. During a rally in Macon the weekend before the election, Trump warned that if Abrams was elected “you’re going to have Georgia turn into Venezuela.”

Trump said last week he respected Abrams and hoped she would do “a good job” in her address.

Many Washington Democrats are hoping Abrams will challenge Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in 2020. Abrams met with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.) last month, according to a Democrat familiar with the conversations.

Abrams has yet to declare her next move. Other possibilities include another run for governor in 2022 or even a bid for higher office. The reception to her speech on Tuesday night could help determine where she goes next.

“It’s a moment in time that I think that we will look back on and reflect back on,” said Sewell.

Sullivan reported from Washington.

