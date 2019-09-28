Rep. Anthony Brindisi has held 10 town-hall meetings in his first nine months in office, an outreach tour de force that has kept the freshman Democrat in touch with voters in his sprawling central New York district.

Impeachment has barely been a point of focus.

“People are concerned about kitchen-table issues for the most part,” Brindisi told reporters Friday as he left the Capitol. “They’re concerned about their drug costs. Farmers are hurting because of trade policy and immigration policy right now.”

Now, as Congress heads home for a 17-day recess, lawmakers are about to find out whether that dynamic has changed.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) formally kicked off an impeachment inquiry after new revelations about President Trump exerting pressure on Ukraine’s leader to investigate a leading 2020 Democratic rival, putting the issue front and center in districts that might otherwise be focused on local infrastructure needs.

For months Pelosi declared that the House could “legislate and investigate” at the same time, but formally starting impeachment puts that to the test.

On Friday, Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D-Tex.) said that she was still “working hard to get to yes” on a new North American agreement on trade. Democrats were, she said, “very focused on continuing to do the work that we came here to do.”

But impeachment has never been the most important issue of concern from constituents in her Houston-area district, which Republicans had held for decades until her upset victory in 2018. Guns have been the dominant issue.

By Tuesday, Fletcher had joined dozens of other Democratic freshmen in supporting the impeachment proceedings. “We need to be sure that we are fulfilling our constitutional duty,” she said.

This bloc of freshmen had previously told Pelosi’s leadership team that the investigation by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, focused on Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible involvement of Trump campaign subordinates, was too complicated for their constituents.

Several dozen come from districts that Trump won in 2016, like Brindisi, where the president won by more than 15 percentage points, so impeachment would also carry real risk to their own reelection bids next year. And many had won last year by steering clear of Trump scandals and promising to deliver results for their constituents.

In the spring and early summer, the topic barely came up with voters in these districts. In April, The Washington Post spent two days in the district neighboring Brindisi’s, with Rep. Antonio Delgado (D), just after Mueller’s report was partially released. Only one constituent mentioned the Russia investigation.

In the late summer, during a 46-day break, Democrats saw a slight uptick in constituent interest as liberal anti-Trump activists tried to press wavering lawmakers into supporting impeachment.

A typical event came in late August outside Pittsburgh. Rep. Conor Lamb (D), whose 2018 victory in a special election foretold the midterm landslide, fielded 21 questions from constituents, taking three about his reluctance to support impeachment.

“That’s an extremely high bar,” Lamb said.

Seven constituents asked about health care and four more asked about gun control, with several more asking about abortion and climate change.

On Thursday, Lamb — a former Marine and federal prosecutor — joined the calls for a formal inquiry into Trump’s actions.

Some freshmen have deep fears that impeachment hearings will turn into a circuslike atmosphere resembling former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee earlier this month. Such a result would only degrade what is supposed to be a constitutional clash, while also damaging the political standing of those Democrats in swing districts.

“That will lead people very quickly to just making up their mind and shutting down and saying this is more of the same,” said Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.). “It is clear, it is clear, right now, that this is not more of the same.”

Rose, whose Staten Island-based district favored Trump by nearly 10 percent, has not formally voiced support for the impeachment inquiry. He said that his “North Star” is making the investigation something that is respected by people who do not live and breathe politics on cable news.

“There are people right now in this country who do not know what we are talking about, who are oblivious to the issue, not because they are ignorant but just because they are busy going about their daily lives working hard, trying to make this country and their family’s lives a better place,” Rose said. “It is our responsibility to show each of those people that we are proceeding in a forthright and responsible and deliberate manner.”

Even the most stridently liberal freshman Democrats realize the stakes are higher than ever. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told reporters Friday that she wanted to embrace leadership’s message to “educate the public” on Trump’s actions in simple ways that voters can grasp.

“We’ve been encouraged to explain the Ukraine situation in as clear terms as possible,” said Ocasio-Cortez, who has pushed for months to begin impeachment proceedings.

Like most lawmakers, she has no impeachment-specific events planned over the recess because this all happened so fast. She expects a town hall that was meant as an issue roundup on previous events, which dealt with housing and immigration issues, to turn into a venue for discussing impeachment developments.

But, Ocasio-Cortez said, Democrats need to keep pushing their other agenda items, from lowering prescription drug costs to tightening gun legislation, and make Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) feel pressure to bring up the House-passed legislation.

“Mitch McConnell has been bragging all year that he’s the ‘graveyard’ for policies that pass out of the House,” she said. “So I’m not concerned about us slowing down our business here in the House.”

But as they left the Capitol on Friday, Democrats did not know what awaited them back home, whether their constituents would rally behind them or just ignore all the scandal talk as just some Washington noise that didn’t impact their lives.

Or, as the boxer Mike Tyson used to say, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face — pro-Trump voters could storm their town halls.

Brindisi said calls to his offices “spiked” to an “above average” level of about 750 this week, and most wanted him to support impeachment. However, Trump supporters also held a large rally outside his district office.

Which side will bring bigger pressure to bear over the next two weeks?

“To be determined,” Brindisi said. “We’ll see what happens.”

