Floyd’s death sparked protests nationwide and led to a significant shift in public opinion about police treatment of minorities, with Republicans and Democrats insisting change was imperative and clamoring for legislative remedies. The question is whether the rhetoric gives way to election-year inaction in a divided Congress.

“Our policing system is broken, and it will take bold, transformative reforms to make progress. I look forward to working with the White House, the Senate, and my Republican colleagues to enact meaningful, balanced legislation to hold bad officers accountable and help save lives,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said in a statement Tuesday.

The Democratic-written bill, which has 227 co-sponsors in the House and 36 in the Senate, would ban chokeholds, establish a national database to track police misconduct and prohibit certain no-knock warrants, among other initiatives. It also contains several provisions that would make it easier to hold officers accountable for misconduct in civil and criminal court.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that the bill “is going nowhere in the Senate,” where many Republicans were coalescing around legislation sponsored by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

The GOP legislation, which was expected to be released Wednesday, would address officer misconduct, training and tactics, and establish a system for local departments to better report cases in which officers’ actions result in serious injury or death. Scott said Tuesday that the bill would encourage departments to prohibit the use of chokeholds in all but life-threatening circumstances by threatening federal grant funding.

The GOP bill differs from the House measure on at least two key issues: There are no restrictions on no-knock warrants, and, as of late Tuesday, there were no plans to address qualified immunity, the legal doctrine that shields officers from lawsuits. Civil rights advocates have long sought to lower the bar for plaintiffs to sue officers for alleged civil rights violations. More generally, the bill refrains from requiring local department to change their practices but rather creates incentives to encourage them to do so.

The developments on the Hill came as President Trump announced executive action on police reforms Tuesday, formally unveiling steps to offer new federal incentives for local police to bolster training and create a national database to track misconduct.

Democrats and civil rights groups widely criticized the president’s effort as insufficient.

In an interview on MSNBC Tuesday afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called Trump’s Rose Garden event “a photo op” and said the executive order “fell sadly and seriously short.” But Pelosi added that she’s “more concerned” about McConnell’s statements rejecting House Democrats’ police reform legislation.

“How many more people have to die from police brutality?” Pelosi said. “And so for the leader of the Senate to say, ‘It’s going nowhere, we don’t want any of that,’ is really disgraceful, and it really ignores the concerns of the American people.”

McConnell maintained that the GOP was intent on “making a law, not making a point.”

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Republicans and Democrats spoke of the imperative to act.

“The time has come to create a system to combat a broken system,” said Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who signaled it was time to move on from chokeholds.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) pleaded with her colleagues, “please understand, tonight and every night there are black parents in America and grandparents on their hands and knees praying their sons and daughters will be safe. Every night in America. We have to take this on.”

The panel heard testimony from law enforcement, the mayor of St. Paul, and the Floyd family lawyer, S. Lee Merritt, who said the answer “hangs in the balance” on whether action is taken to address chronic racial problems.