“We write a bill with the Senate, because it’s no use our doing a bill that is not going to pass the Senate,” Pelosi told reporters at her weekly news conference. “In the interest of getting things done, results, getting results.”
Her advisers suggest this will enhance the House position, creating a global negotiation now with the Senate and Biden administration officials rather than passing their own bill and then letting the Senate write its own legislation.
But time is a critical issue, Democrats say, and this will cut down on the number of votes that will have to happen to pass the legislation.
One result of this time crunch and streamlined approach to writing the legislation is that it will reinforce the power of centrist Senate Democrats, particularly Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), who have already held outsized influence over the first two major agenda items for Biden: the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate earlier this month.
By limiting themselves only to things that can win the support of all 50 members of the Senate Democratic caucus, aggressive proposals such as providing a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants may never get to the starting line. Senate budget rules could knock that provision out because it is a policy item and not primarily a tax or spending issue, meaning it may not be eligible for the reconciliation process that allows bills to avoid the threat of a filibuster.
Pelosi rejected the idea that she had made any concessions to the centrists in the House, instead portraying the streamlined approach as the best way to achieving the party’s goals. “No, it’s not, it’s a clarification. It’s a clarification. But it is — look, we had a vision — we have a vision about how we go forward,” she told reporters.
Still, it’s a reversal from where Pelosi stood last year, when Senate Republicans complained that Trump administration officials too often gave in to her demands on the more than $3 trillion worth of pandemic funds approved by Congress.
For the past several weeks, most of the attention on Capitol Hill has focused on moderate Democrats, led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (N.J.), who demanded that Pelosi move the bipartisan infrastructure bill rather than hold it back until the more ambitious $3.5 trillion proposal cleared Congress.
Pelosi agreed to do so by late September, clearing the way for her late Tuesday to win a party-line vote, 220 to 212, to approve the resolution setting up the framework for the bigger spending bill that is expected to include funding for expanding education, child care, climate change and Medicare programs.
But a pair of veteran House Democrats forced the other part of the deal, essentially mandating that House and Senate Democrats do a “preconference” on their proposals to match up their plans before either chamber holds a vote. They feared taking politically difficult votes only to see the Senate cast the policies aside later on.
“Some of us were here in 2010, when we took certain votes. And the House took certain votes, and the Senate didn’t take certain votes,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (Tex.) said leaving Tuesday’s huddle of House Democrats.
“Whatever the votes on reconciliation will be,” Cuellar said, trying to explain the deal.
“What the Senate’s going to vote on,” Rep. Jim Costa (D-Calif.) said, finishing Cuellar’s thought.
Costa and Cuellar were first elected in 2004, and they remember well the last time Democrats controlled the White House, House and Senate, in 2009 and 2010.
In the summer of 2009, the House narrowly passed legislation that would have created a carbon tax in a bid to deal with climate change. But Senate Democrats, who then held many seats from inland energy producing states, never considered that proposal.
The House’s first version of the Affordable Care Act, approved in November 2009, included a public insurance option to compete against private insurers, only to see centrist Senate Democrats jettison that approach without so much as a single vote.
A few Democrats were also around in 1993 when House Democrats approved the “BTU tax,” another energy fee, only to see Senate Democrats never consider that in their plan.
In each instance House Democrats in swing districts exposed themselves to hard-hitting ads from big-business interests that opposed the proposals even though they never made it into law.
House Democrats lost 54 seats in 1994 and 63 in 2010, surrendering the majority each time. Many of those 2010 losers were friends of Costa and Cuellar from the Blue Dog Coalition, the moderate wing of Pelosi’s caucus.
So the duo said they have learned their lesson the hard way. They have no intention of voting for more ambitious pieces of the liberal agenda only to have Manchin, Sinema or the Senate’s cumbersome rules knock those proposals out of their version.
“We’re not going to vote on a measure that doesn’t have 51 votes in the Senate,” Costa told reporters Tuesday.
“I’m not here to pass messaging bills. I’m here to pass bills that will actually become law and help the American people. And the reality is that we govern in a two-chamber Congress,” Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) told reporters.
But liberals are already alarmed by how much attention these centrists have received of late, complaining that they are trying to water down the agenda.
“My colleagues, that sort of have gotten a lot of attention in the last couple of days, I just want to remind people that this is the Democratic agenda. This is President Biden’s agenda,” Rep. Primila Jayapal (D-Wash.), a leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told Punchbowl News on Thursday.
The speaker’s nod to those 10 centrist holdouts is understandable and practical, needing their support to pass the budget resolution, unlocking committees to work on the bigger legislation.
A blueprint for a more productive Senate, or an exception that proves dysfunction and division still rule?
Relying on a strategy based on “what the Senate rules will allow to proceed,” Pelosi believes will allow the bigger legislation to move faster. “So, we don’t want to go as slow as the slowest ship, but we also don’t want to underutilize any resource,” she said.
But it’s the type of admission that is rarely conceded from the outset of a big congressional negotiation.
Speakers usually try to show they are fighting for their ideological wing, making it easier to pass the first version of a bill, only to eventually compromise with the more centrist Senate in the final legislation.
In February the House included a $15 minimum wage in its version of the rescue plan, only to have the Senate parliamentarian rule that, as a policy matter, it did not comport with budget rules that allow some legislation to pass with just a simple majority and not the 60 votes needed to end debate.
Those rules, and Manchin’s ability to exploit his position in the 50-50 Senate, have made pushing the most liberal policies on the table relatively pointless. After voting for the Senate version of the budget proposal, Manchin announced he would not support a final bill that actually spent $3.5 trillion.
He also has voiced opposition to Biden’s proposal to raise the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, offering a middle ground of 25 percent.
As veteran moderates explain it, they are done with the idea of voting for provisions that expose them to political risk that are not going to end up becoming law.
“We all have to agree,” Costa said.
