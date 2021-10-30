Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) made his rants against the “millionaires and billionaires” a hallmark of his presidential campaigns, starting off as a fringe attack by the socialist Democrat to eventually becoming a mantra embraced by the vast majority of Democrats in Congress, as well as Biden.
Now, in one of the most unusual twists of a months-log slog of negotiations on Capitol Hill, Democrats have found themselves in a strange box where they’re defending the tax rates for those making seven figures and leaving in tact the massive tax break that most corporations received four years ago.
Standing outside the Capitol Thursday night, Reps. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) shook their heads in disgust at the outcome. Three years ago, they ran as first-time candidates, unafraid to bash the Trump tax cuts in wealthy suburban districts long represented by Republicans.
Phillips, who blasted the 2017 law as a “handout to some of the wealthiest Americans,” won on the issue in Minnesota’s wealthiest congressional district. “I feel as strongly today about every position. It was fiscally irresponsible and a handout to those who didn’t need one,” he said Thursday.
Malinowski noted how, as that tax bill was unfolding, corporate America was pushing to lower its tax rate to 25 percent, but instead Republicans dropped it all the way to 21 percent. When push came to shove this month, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) refused to allow any increase in the corporate rate or on the rates to the highest individual incomes.
“Republicans decided to give them a 4 percent tip. And now we have a Democratic senator who insisted on the 4 percent tip. It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me,” Malinowski said.
So after a decade of playing offense on the issue, Democrats settled into a middle-ground position. Biden wanted to raise the corporate rate to at least 25 percent — still lower than the top rate of 35 percent set in 1993 — and boost the highest individual bracket back up to 39.6 percent.
Instead, with Sinema opposed to higher rates and no votes to spare in a 50-50 Senate, Democrats settled on a proposal that will apply a 5 percent surcharge to those earning more than $10 million annually, with another 3 percent to those making more than $25 million. A minimum corporate tax of 15 percent would be established to ensure that the several dozen mega companies that have used portions of the 2017 law to effectively pay no taxes at least pay a small share.
These are big changes in the law, with the potential to recoup more than $550 billion to help finance domestic spending priorities that top $1.75 trillion in the massive proposal.
Once content to protect 98 percent of individuals from higher taxes, Democrats are now shielding more than 99.9 percent from higher taxes.
Still, it’s bittersweet for Democrats like Biden, whose political career began when Republicans used to win suburban voters by attacking “tax-and-spend liberals.”
By 2001, afraid to be seen as supporting higher taxes, 12 Democrats in the Senate and 31 in the House joined Republicans in supporting the $1.2 trillion tax cut signed by George W. Bush.
But after the Great Recession, Americans recoiled at massive earnings from Wall Street investors who didn’t produce goods but instead moved financial investments around.
Heading into the 2012 campaign, Barack Obama declared that he would keep in place the Bush era tax cuts for those making less than $250,000 and would raise rates for everyone above that marker.
The proposal became a major flash point in the vice-presidential debate that year, as Biden challenged Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) over his proposal for a 20 percent tax cut and labeled it another handout to the rich.
“Let’s have a vote on the middle-class tax cut, and let’s have a vote on the upper tax cut. Let’s go ahead and vote on it,” Biden said at the time. “They’re saying no. They’re holding hostage the middle-class tax cut to the super wealthy.”
It worked. In exit polling that year, 60 percent of voters said that taxes should go up on those earning more than $250,000, and in a poll a few weeks after Obama won a second term, 63 percent of independents supported the position on raising taxes above that threshold.
The same held true in the 2020 race. Biden’s pollsters, John Anzalone and Matt Hogan, said in a February 2021 memo that raising taxes on the wealthy was “the most popular of more than 30 economic proposals” that their firm tested during the campaign.
“Democrats should go on offense with their plans to raise taxes on those earning over $400,000 and close corporate tax loopholes,” Anzalone and Hogan wrote just as the new administration took charge.
Even Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), from a lower income rural state, supported raising the corporate and individual rates, while he opposed other new spending proposals.
Sinema went months without publicly stating her support for leaving the Trump tax rates in place, until Biden, in an Oct. 21 town hall on CNN, told the world she was opposed to any hikes in the individual and corporate rates.
That set off a scramble the last 10 days to find other ways to draw revenue to help pay for the ambitious domestic policy agenda, with Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) leading the effort to focus on the billionaires. Along with Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), they drafted the plan for the corporate minimum tax for companies that turn at least $1 billion in profit in a year.
In addition, they sought to include a tax on the roughly 700 Americans who have earned more than $100 million each of the past three years or who hold more than $1 billion in tradable assets.
Eventually, that tax on individual billionaires got jettisoned instead for the surtax on those making $10 million. Wyden lamented this turn of events by noting that elite pro sports stars, who often make at least $20 million a year, would get hit with a new tax, but the billionaire owner of the team would be left harmless.
Malinowski, from one of the wealthiest districts in the nation, said that this new proposal would be good in forcing major corporations to at least pay taxes, but noted Democrats could have gone further.
In town halls, he likes to ask whether anyone thinks that major corporations should be allowed to not pay taxes. “Not a single hand goes up,” Malinowski said. “So we are dealing with some really serious inequities in the tax code, just not all of them, and that’s okay. We’re not in the ‘let the perfect be the enemy of the good’ camp.”