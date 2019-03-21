Jewish House Democrats, eager to reassert party support for Israel following blowback over alleged anti-Semitic comments from colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar, unveiled a bipartisan resolution rebuking a global boycott movement against Israel.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.) and Rep. Brad Schneider (Ill.), both Jewish Democrats, joined with two Republicans to introduce the resolution Thursday. It expresses opposition to any efforts to “delegitimize” Israel, including the so-called Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement, or “BDS” Movement, aimed at pressuring Israel to change its policies toward Palestinians.

The resolution also reaffirms the need for a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict in the Middle East.

“The Global BDS Movement, despite deceptively presenting itself as progressive and pro-peace, in reality, advances neither of these principles,” the resolution sponsors wrote in a letter circulated to lawmakers. “The Global BDS Movement’s overly-simplistic and one-sided approach do a disservice to the cause of peace and stability by unfairly placing blame entirely on one side and by seeking to delegitimize one party on the world stage. This does nothing to encourage either party to resume negotiations or enhance a better understanding of each other or the complexity of the conflict.”

It is unclear when House Democratic leadership plans to schedule a vote on the legislation, but the sponsors of measure have been in touch with leadership, and others familiar with the effort say there is a quiet push for a floor vote.

Such a roll call could reignite a firestorm within the Democratic Caucus, in which newer liberal members have become more vocal in criticizing Israeli policies. In addition to Omar’s criticisms of Israel, which many Jews have criticized as grossly anti-Semitic. Freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), a Palestinian American, has expressed support for the BDS movement, for example.

The legislation comes just days before the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference, a Washington event featuring speeches by pro-Israel lawmakers in both parties. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to attend and will meet with Trump at the White House early next week.

Officials familiar with the drafting of the text, however, said the resolution has been in the works since January, when the Senate overwhelmingly passed an anti-BDS bill. Some Jewish House Democrats, including Nadler, took issue with the Senate version of the text and sought to write their own, concerned about First Amendment rights.

The resolution’s introduction comes as Republicans have tried to accuse Democrats of turning on the Jewish state. Trump recently called Democrats “anti-Israel” and “anti-Jewish,” and this week, House Republicans’ campaign arm has sent several emails accusing vulnerable Democratic lawmakers of turning a blind eye to anti-Semitism.

Those attacks increased after Omar suggested that some lawmakers support Israel simply because of campaign donations and that American Jews have an “allegiance to a foreign country.” Some Jewish Democrats pushed their leaders to rebuke Omar by name and condemn anti-Semitism. But many liberals — including some Democratic presidential candidates — rallied around Omar and demanded House leaders expend the resolution to condemn all hate.

“Our unique partnership with Israel should not be debated. They are one of our strongest allies anywhere in the world and we stand with them unapologetically, period,” said House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). “House Democrats, unfortunately, have departed from this American foreign policy cornerstone. Whether it’s enabling anti-Semitic remarks from one of their own or refusing to condemn the BDS movement, a racist campaign aimed at delegitimizing the state of Israel, their party is going down a dangerous road that threatens this critical relationship.”

Those accusations have infuriated not only Jewish Democrats but others in the party who have long supported Israel. At AIPAC this weekend, Democrats are hoping to reaffirm their commitment.

Read more at PowerPost