Soon after the House voted to impeach him in December 1998, President Clinton surrounded himself with dozens of Democrats on the White House’s South Lawn.

Directly behind the president stood Reps. Steny H. Hoyer and Elijah E. Cummings, the Marylanders who now serve as House majority leader and chairman of the House Oversight Committee. Next to them were Reps. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), the future majority whip, and Eliot L. Engel (N.Y.), now chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A few feet away Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), a moral force then and now within the caucus, held a prominent post in the front row.

House Democrats stood behind Clinton in defiant opposition to the nearly party-line use of impeachment when the outcome in the Senate — a hung jury — seemed all but certain.

Flash forward more than 20 years. Those Democrats now find themselves staring down a revolt mostly from the more junior ranks of their caucus. The relative newcomers want impeachment proceedings against President Trump even though Senate Republicans stand unified behind him and the outcome — hung jury — is all but certain.

The calls reached fever pitch this week after Trump blocked his former counsel from testifying Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee and continues to stonewall subpoenas requesting documents related to the investigation by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and other key materials.

“I think that it is entirely appropriate, given this overwhelming amount of evidence and the continued actions from the executive branch, that we exert our powers as a coequal branch of government,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told reporters Tuesday.

But many Democrats who were in Congress for the Clinton impeachment want to slow down this march toward impeachment.

“I remember it tore the country apart,” Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (D-Calif.) recalled Tuesday.

Finishing her third term in 1998, Eshoo said the public fully understood the case against Clinton revolved around his effort to coverup extramarital affairs. Today, they are trying to make decisions from a Mueller report that was inconclusive in some parts.

“Are you for this or against it? Wait a minute. I think this is a case where you need to drive with the emergency brake on,” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, a first-term rising liberal star, was in grammar school at the time of the Clinton vote. Eshoo, 76, in her 27th year in office, sides with her best friend in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), warning that once an impeachment inquiry gets started, it will almost certainly head to the full House even if polls continue to show opposition.

“It’s very difficult to unring a bell,” Eshoo said.

The media has focused intensely on the Democratic political divide, between those from safely liberal areas versus several dozen from swing districts where Trump remains somewhat popular.

But the generational divide might be just as important, considering decision-makers such as Pelosi, Hoyer and Clyburn all come from very anti-Trump districts.

They all remember the split verdict against Clinton — the House approved two articles, but the Senate did not convict — and also the political backlash against Republicans, who voted just weeks before the 1998 midterms to formally start an impeachment inquiry. Democrats went on to win five House seats, breaking historical tradition that suggested Clinton’s party should have lost big in his second midterm.

Aware of those politics, Pelosi has tried to tamp down the rebellion with a layered formula that requires an overwhelming case against Trump that would also bring enough Republican support to likely force him from the Oval Office.

She often explains her long history opposing impeachment, beginning with Clinton and then holding back antiwar liberals who wanted to impeach President George W. Bush in 2007 for his handling of the Iraq War.

Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), who was in his 10th year in 1998, said that he believes the Mueller report paints a solid picture that Trump obstructed justice. But the Clinton impeachment proved the futility of pursuing such a divisive act when the outcome was predetermined.

“Some people will say, if he should be impeached, then impeach him. I just know that, the way things are around here, we only have so many legislative days and so much that we can accomplish. I want to spend my time doing things that we can get done,” said Pallone, who now chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.), a junior member of Pelosi’s leadership team, has emerged as a vocal supporter of an impeachment inquiry. He says that such a move could at least give Democrats a better standing in federal courts to fight Trump.

On Tuesday, Cicilline — who was in Rhode Island’s state House in 1998 — rejected the calls for patience. “We need to vindicate the rule of law in this country and demonstrate that you cannot just trash the Constitution, undermine the rule of law, and expect the Congress of the United States to accept that,” he told reporters.

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), first elected in 2006, has been calling for impeachment since before the Mueller report was released. “This is a question of the future of democracy, and I don’t think the politics are important,” Yarmuth told reporters Tuesday.

Some senior Democrats support immediate impeachment proceedings, fearful that these legal fights will last past the 2020 elections. “We also appreciate that you know winding your way through the courts could take a lot of time,” said Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).

Waters, in her third term in 1998, served on the Judiciary Committee’s impeachment then, issuing a statement boasting of how she fought “in every way that I know how” against the impeachment.

Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (D-N.Y.), who won his seat in a February 1998 election, said that first year in Congress helped shape his views toward today’s crisis. Republicans “tried to make it a political scenario” against Clinton without doing enough preparation, he said.

Like Cicilline and Ocasio-Cortez, Meeks wants the same goal of ejecting Trump but believes in a more cautious approach.

“In order to do that, we’ve got to dot our I’s and cross our T’s,” he said.

