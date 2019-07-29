In an April 24, 2018, file photo, Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) speaks to her constituents from Illinois' 17th District at the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Reception at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

The top staffer at the Democratic Party committee responsible for maintaining the House majority quit her job Monday amid an uproar over the group’s commitment to diversity in its hiring.

Allison Jaslow’s resignation as executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee came four days after Politico detailed complaints from DCCC staff and lawmakers over a lack of diversity in the upper ranks of committee management — a problem they laid at the feet of Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.), the group’s chairwoman.

In a statement posted to her Twitter account, Jaslow said Monday that “sometimes selfless service means having the courage to take a bow for the sake of the mission — especially when the stakes are so high.”

“As I told the team today, they are without a doubt the most talented group of people I’ve ever worked with in my life,” she continued. “It was an honor and a true privilege to work with them every day and know with confidence that the Democratic House Majority will be protected with their relentless dedication, and under the leadership of Chairwoman Bustos.”

The dismay among some in the House has been especially pronounced from Latino Democrats, who saw expanded attention under Bustos’s predecessor as chairman, Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.). Lujan hired the DCCC’s first Latino executive director, Dan Sena, and presided over an aggressive effort to identify and turn out Hispanic voters.

In a statement Sunday that was first reported by Politico, Texas Reps. Vicente Gonzalez and Filemon Vela called for Jaslow’s firing and said the DCCC was “in complete chaos.”

“The single most immediate action that Cheri Bustos can take to restore confidence in the organization and to promote diversity is to appoint a qualified person of color, of which there are many, as executive director at once,” they said.

Jaslow, an Iraq War veteran who is white, was a former top campaign aide and congressional chief of staff to Bustos. She ascended into the top DCCC job earlier this year alongside several other Bustos loyalists — a transition that is not unusual when a new leader takes over a political organization but one that raised eyebrows given long-standing sensitivities over race, gender and other diversity concerns, said multiple Democrats who spoke on the condition of anonymity to frankly describe the situation.

One particularly fraught issue surrounded the promotion of DCCC staffer Tayhlor Coleman, an African American woman with a background in fundraising, to head up a minority outreach initiative. Many Democrats were puzzled by the move, due to her lack of experience in field work and a series of seemingly homophobic and anti-Latino tweets she had sent nearly a decade ago, receiving attention in the conservative media.

Bustos did not immediately comment Monday on Jaslow’s departure or the broader unrest at the DCCC.

The internal tumult comes as a distraction from what otherwise has been an encouraging early part of the election cycle for House Democrats. The DCCC has reported record fundraising total for the first half of 2019, and Democratic House campaigns have raised so far tens of millions more dollars than Republican campaigns have.

Furthermore, several Republican incumbents have announced their retirements in recent weeks — a sign that GOP lawmakers see fading hope of retaking the majority in 2020.

But Republicans have been relentless in their campaign to try to connect swing-district Democrats to the most extreme reaches of the party — frequently invoking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and the other members of the left-wing “Squad” — and Bustos’s first months in charge of the DCCC have been marked by multiple controversies.

Bustos — who ran for DCCC chair last year after switching from her effort to claim the No. 4 party leadership spot, a post now held by Lujan — premised her bona fides for the campaign job on her own ability to get elected by comfortable margins in a swing district. That, she has said, gives her unique insight into the challenges faced by the 31 Democrats facing reelection next year in districts that Trump carried in 2016, as well as those faced by challengers hoping to unseat even more Republican incumbents.

But she faced a backlash from liberals earlier this year after formalizing a policy excluding consultants who assist insurgent candidates challenging Democratic incumbents from receiving DCCC backing. Later, she was forced to cancel an appearance at a fundraiser for Illinois Rep. Daniel Lipinski, one of the last remaining antiabortion Democrats in Congress.

In a May interview in her home district, Bustos made no apologies for acting to protect the center of the Democratic caucus and thus making sure Democrats keep their hard-fought majority.

“Anything that takes away from that is, in my opinion, time, attention, effort and resources that we can’t be spending to make sure that we hang on to tough districts and pick up the ones that we can,” she said.

