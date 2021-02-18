Dole, a decorated World War II veteran who suffered war wounds, served eight years in the House, 27 years in the Senate and sought the presidency three times, securing the GOP nomination in 1996. He lost to President Bill Clinton.
He also was the GOP’s vice-presidential nominee in 1976.
“Sending big love to my friend Bob Dole . . . still mad he was funnier than me on my show!!” Jon Stewart tweeted.
“The Pompeos are praying for Senator Bob Dole. A Kansas legend who has served — and continues to serve — Kansas and America. All our love & support to Bob and Elizabeth. @SenatorDole @DoleFoundation,” tweeted former Kansas congressman and secretary of state Mike Pompeo.
Dole was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal in 2018 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1997 for his public service.