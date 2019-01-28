Eric Trump lashed out Monday at the media and called on Congress to fix the nation’s immigration laws following news reports that about a dozen longtime employees of one of his father’s golf clubs were recently fired because they are undocumented.

The crackdown at National Golf Club in Westchester County, N.Y., came amid the protracted partial government shutdown as the president was seeking funds for a border wall intended to keep out such immigrants.

The Washington Post broke the news on Saturday, and NBC News later followed up with a report.

[Trump’s golf course employed undocumented workers — and then fired them amid showdown over border wall]

In his tweets, Eric Trump, who, along with his brother, Donald Trump Jr., has day-to-day control of his father’s businesses, suggested the story was minor compared with other events in the world.

(1/2) To think that a dam broke in Brazil (with 37 fatalities & many missing), Venezuela is in shambles, and so much more, yet @NBCNews leads with another anti-Trump story (that among 10,000+ hospitality employees, a few admitted to giving fake IDs to gain unlawful employment), — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 28, 2019

(2/2) just shows how pathetic the #MSM has gotten. I must say, for me personally, this whole thing is truly heartbreaking. It demonstrates our immigration system is severely broken and needs to be fixed immediately. Congress, stop going to Hawaii on vacation and do your damn job! — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 28, 2019

“To think that a dam broke in Brazil (with 37 fatalities & many missing), Venezuela is in shambles, and so much more, yet @NBCNews leads with another anti-Trump story (that among 10,000+ hospitality employees, a few admitted to giving fake IDs to gain unlawful employment), just shows how pathetic the #MSM has gotten,” Eric Trump wrote, using an abbreviation for mainstream media.

In addition to the dozen undocumented workers in Westchester County who were fired, a number of others were terminated last year at a separate Trump golf club in Bedminster, N.J. At both locations, workers said their supervisors had been aware of their undocumented status.

In his tweets, Eric Trump also called on Congress to fix the country’s immigration laws.

“I must say, for me personally, this whole thing is truly heartbreaking,” Eric Trump wrote. “It demonstrates our immigration system is severely broken and needs to be fixed immediately. Congress, stop going to Hawaii on vacation and do your damn job!”

He did not spell out what fixes he would like to see.

Eric Trump later responded to a tweet from Kate Snow, a correspondent at NBC, who said on Twitter the fired golf course employees had told the network they wish they could come “out of the shadows.”

Absolutely Kate - this why we need our incompetent “lawmakers” to fix this broken (and very sad) system. #FixThis https://t.co/ybcObDHmFW — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 28, 2019

“Absolutely Kate - this why we need our incompetent ‘lawmakers’ to fix this broken (and very sad) system,” Eric Trump responded, adding: “#FixThis”

At the golf club in Westchester County, one of 16 owned by the president, workers were told Trump’s company had just audited their immigration documents — the same ones they had submitted years earlier — and found them to be fake.

Eric Trump did not respond to specific questions from The Post about how many undocumented workers had been fired at other Trump properties and whether the company had, in the past, made similar audits of its employees’ immigration paperwork.

He also did not answer whether executives had been aware that they employed undocumented workers.

Joshua Partlow and David A. Fahrenthold contributed to this report.

