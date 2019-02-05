The end of his ethics case marks the finale of a years-long legal and ethical saga related to gifts Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), above, was accused of accepting from Salomon Melgen, a Florida eye doctor. (Julio Cortez/AP)

The Senate Ethics Committee closed its investigation into Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) last week after he finished reimbursing a friend and political ally for $112,418.22 in lodging and travel costs incurred between 2006 and 2010, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post.

Sens. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) and Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), who lead the ethics panel, declared the matter closed in a letter to Menendez on Feb. 1, saying they had “already received documentation that all impermissible gifts have been repaid.” The payments are now reflected in Menendez’s official financial disclosure forms, according to the letter and a separate notice from Menendez to the secretary of the Senate sent Feb. 1.

“I’m pleased this issue is closed,” Menendez said Tuesday in a statement.

The end of the ethics case marks the finale of a years-long legal and ethical saga related to gifts Menendez was accused of accepting from Salomon Melgen, a Florida eye doctor.

Menendez denied wrongdoing and federal bribery charges brought against him in 2015 were dismissed last year at prosecutors’ request following a mistrial.

Menendez’s office noted that he began repaying Melgen in 2013 in cooperation with the ethics committee. The final payment totaled $2,009.12 and was made on Oct. 19, 2018, the office said.

Last April, the committee said Menendez violated federal law and Senate rules in accepting unreported gifts from a friend and political ally, issuing a four-page “letter of admonition.”

The panel’s three Republicans and three Democrats ordered Menendez to pay back the gifts he received from Melgen and said he is “hereby severely admonished.”

“Your assistance to Dr. Melgen under these circumstances demonstrated poor judgment, and it risked undermining the public’s confidence in the Senate,” the letter reads. “As such, your actions reflected discredit upon the Senate.”

Marc Elias, a lawyer representing Menendez, had said that the letter contained findings that were “contradicted by the presiding judge and rejected by the jury” and said the trial “clearly demonstrated there was no violation of any law.”

A representative for the Senate Ethics Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Voters elected Menendez to a third term in November.

