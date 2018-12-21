Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.) speaks during a town hall meeting in Scottsdale, Ariz., in 2011. (Joshua Lott/for The Washington Post)

The House Ethics Committee is expanding its investigation of allegations of improper spending and other financial rule breaking by Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.) and his former chief of staff.

The panel began investigating in June whether Schweikert or Richard “Oliver” Schwab misused their congressional office budget and whether Schwab and others reporting to Schweikert on Capitol Hill contributed improperly to his campaign committees.

Schwab’s finances have also come under scrutiny from the ethics panel amid claims that he received outside income that exceeded the limit set for senior congressional staff and omitted information from his financial disclosure forms.

The Ethics Committee said it voted Thursday to expand the inquiry to include more questions, including whether Schweikert pressured congressional staff to do campaign work, overcompensated an employee relative to his job performance, and omitted information from his financial disclosure statements and reports to the Federal Election Commission.

Schweikert, who represents suburban Phoenix, has said he asked the ethics committee to undertake the investigation and promised to cooperate. In June, he blamed an unintended “clerical screw-up” for some of the alleged rule breaking now under investigation.

“We look forward to providing any information necessary to the Ethics Committee to resolve this matter,” Schweikert’s office said in a statement.

Schwab, who left his position in July, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The ethics panel noted that an investigation “does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.”

Schweikert won his House seat in 2010 and was reelected in November over Democrat Anita Malik, 55.3 to 44.7 percent.

