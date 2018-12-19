Former attorney general Loretta E. Lynch meets behind closed doors with House investigators Wednesday in what is expected to be the last interview that lawmakers will conduct in their year-long probe of how the FBI and Justice Department handled investigations of the Trump campaign’s suspected Russia ties and Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Lynch is likely to be asked about the extent of oversight she had over those probes as attorney general in the Obama administration, as well as whether an anti-Trump bias affected the investigative decisions that she and her subordinates made.

Republican lawmakers on the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees have asked other witnesses about Lynch’s June 2016 meeting with former president Bill Clinton on a tarmac in Phoenix, as well as former FBI director James B. Comey’s statement that Lynch’s name had appeared in documents — since discredited — that suggested she was not an objective leader of the Justice Department.

Comey spoke with House investigators twice this month and defended his decisions to sidestep Lynch and make public announcements about the status of the Clinton email probe. It appears likely that lawmakers will ask Lynch to respond to some of his statements, which are now part of the public record in transcripts of the proceedings that were released shortly after his interviews.

Comey emerged from those interviews claiming that Republicans on the committees were politicizing their investigation in an attempt to discredit federal law enforcement agencies and, by extension, the foundations of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe. House Democrats have been making the same case, in public and during the interview sessions, the transcripts revealed.

Read more at PowerPost