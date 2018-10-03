Two House panels will grill former FBI general counsel James Baker, a close associate of former FBI director James B. Comey, behind closed doors Wednesday as part of a long-running probe into how Justice Department officials conducted themselves during investigations of President Trump’s suspected ties to Russian officials and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

Baker is not as much of a marquee name as several other former top FBI officials that the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform Committees have focused on during what Democrats charge has been a highly partisan investigation, aimed at discrediting the foundations of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russian interference during the 2016 elections, including allegations of Trump’s connections to the Kremlin.

But he was part of Comey’s inner circle — a group that included former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, former FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok, and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, all of whom have left the bureau amid questions of their ethics and conduct.

House Republicans have accused Baker of leaking information about a now-famous dossier detailing Trump’s alleged personal and business ties to Russia to Mother Jones for a story revealing its existence — though David Corn, the author of that story, has denied that Baker was his source. The dossier was written by Christopher Steele, a British former MI6 officer.

The Republican-driven investigation has long been fixated on the dossier, and many conservative Republican members have charged that the dossier was the source of the FBI’s entire investigation of Trump and his suspected ties to Russia. The FBI denies that charge, which has also been undercut by reports that Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos told Australia’s ambassador to Britain that the Russians had dirt on Clinton months before, which was relayed to the FBI when the Clinton emails started to leak.

Nonetheless, the House panels have been focusing in recent weeks on interviewing individuals they believe are linked to the dossier’s production and dissemination throughout the intelligence and federal law enforcement communities.

They have already interviewed Bruce Ohr, the Justice Department official who spoke with Steele on several occasions; they are planning later this month to interview Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, who briefly worked as a contractor for Fusion GPS during the period when the firm was involved with Steele. Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson has turned down an invitation to be interviewed by the panel. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) has since subpoenaed Simpson for a deposition.

The committee has also threatened to subpoena Comey, who was also invited for a closed-door interview, which he refused — while offering instead to appear for a public interview.

Lawmakers are likely to query Baker about the activities of his colleagues during Comey’s tenure, as he was one of a select set of the director’s trusted advisers — even, on at least one occasion, receiving a memo Comey drafted after leaving a meeting with Trump.

Baker was caught up in a leak probe last year surrounding news reports that emerged about surveillance techniques of an email provider that appeared to stem from a dispute between the FBI and National Security Agency. Baker was never charged with wrongdoing, but he was reassigned when current FBI director Christopher A. Wray took office, as part of what people said was an unrelated changing of the guard under a new boss.

Baker left the Bureau after a decades-long career this spring, and now works at the Brookings Institution think tank.

Read more at PowerPost