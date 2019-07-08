Republican Kansas gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach addresses the crowd during a campaign rally held by President Trump in Topeka, Kan., in 2018. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Kris Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state who once headed President Trump’s short-lived election integrity commission, filed paperwork Monday to launch a Republican bid for Senate.

Kobach, known for his hard-line views against illegal immigration, has been eyeing the seat of retiring Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) for months, a prospect that has unnerved some fellow Republicans in Washington.

Last year, Kobach lost the Kansas governor’s race by five percentage points in a heavily Republican state, even with Trump’s endorsement, following a campaign that was criticized for its fundraising struggles and disorganization.

On Monday, Kobach issued a news release announcing an early afternoon speech at a community center in Leavenworth. He also filed a statement of candidacy and a statement of organization with the Federal Election Commission for next year’s election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other GOP leaders initially tried to court Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to run to succeed Roberts, who announced in January that he would not seek another term, opening a seat held by Republicans for nearly a century.

Earlier this year, Pompeo, a former congressman from Kansas, ruled out a Senate bid, saying he wanted “to be the secretary of state as long as President Trump gives me the opportunity to serve as America’s senior diplomat.”

[Pompeo rules out running for open Senate seat in Kansas next year]

On Saturday, Kobach spoke at the Leavenworth County Republican Party’s annual picnic, making one of his first appearances at a political event since his defeat in the gubernatorial race, according to a McClatchy report.

Kobach did not mention a potential bid but instead focused his remarks on his work seeking to raise private money to build barriers along the Southern border, according to the report.

In January 2018, Trump announced that he was disbanding the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which had been nominally chaired by Vice President Pence and led by Kobach, who aggressively sought to prosecute alleged voter fraud in Kansas during his tenure as secretary of state.

The 11-member commission met only twice amid a series of lawsuits seeking to curb its authority and claims by Democrats that it was stacked to recommend voting restrictions favorable to the president’s party.

Trump had created the commission in response to his claim, for which he provided no proof, that he lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 because of millions of illegally cast ballots.

Kobach more recently has been involved it the controversy over the Trump administration’s efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

Kobach met with Trump and some top aides to discuss the issue and sent to note to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in July 2017 complaining that the lack of such a question “leads to the problem that aliens who do not actually ‘reside’ in the United States are still counted for congressional apportionment purposes.”

When summoned before a House panel last month, Kobach refused to answer several questions after the White House told him not to discuss his conversations with the president.

Read more at PowerPost

Pompeo rules out running for open Senate seat in Kansas next year

As Supreme Court decision nears, lower court orders new look at census citizenship question

Kobach declines to answer questions about conversations with Trump about census