Hope Hicks, one of President Trump’s most trusted former advisers, is testifying privately Wednesday on Capitol Hill, facing questions from a House panel about Russian contacts with the 2016 campaign and hush-money payments to women alleging affairs with Trump.

Hicks arrived Wednesday morning for what is expected to be a lengthy session with the House Judiciary Committee. Hicks, a onetime White House communications director, is mentioned more than 180 times in a report by then-special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

The panel plans to release a transcript at the conclusion of the hearing.

The session constitutes a breakthrough for Democrats, their first interview with a former White House official since Trump asserted executive privilege to bar current and former aides’ cooperation.

A White House lawyer will be present to keep Hicks from answering questions that Trump aides say should be kept secret under broad claims of executive privilege. The committee fully expects Hicks to decline to answer questions about her time at the White House, speaking only about the campaign.

But that does not mean that Democrats will not try to unearth information that could shed light on Trump’s mind-set during several instances of potential obstruction outlined in Mueller’s report, a redacted version of which was released in April. Due to her past status in Trump’s orbit, Hicks was privy to and witnessed Trump’s unguarded impulses during several of those key episodes.

Indeed, Democrats have already laid out topics they hope to probe, including Trump’s firing of FBI Director James B. Comey and his feelings toward former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to law enforcement about his contacts with a Russian diplomat. They plan to ask her about Trump’s attitude toward former attorney general Jeff Sessions, as well as what she knew about the campaign-time hush-money payments, according to a committee official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely discuss the plans.

[Cohen says Trump knew hush-money payments were wrong, contradicting his former boss]

The session could set the stage for the panel to replicate the forum as they try to break new ground investigating the president. Committee Democrats are expanding their document and witness-testimony requests to other Trump officials identified in the Mueller report, including Rick A. Dearborn, former White House deputy chief of staff, and Jody Hunt, Sessions’s chief of staff.

Hicks, however, is of key interest to Democrats because of her closeness to the president. She worked for Trump before he declared his bid for office, served as press secretary on the Trump campaign and then served as White House communications director.

While the 30-year-old largely stayed out of the limelight during her White House stint, administration insiders have long said that Hicks had Trump’s ear in a way that many others never could. In fact, a Russian Embassy official reached out to Hicks at 3 a.m. after the election was called for Trump to try to connect Russian President Vladi­mir Putin and the president-elect.

“Can you look into this? Don’t want to get duped but don’t want to blow off Putin!” Hicks wrote at the time to Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, unsure of the authenticity of the phone call and a follow-up email.

Hicks was also involved in responding to news articles about some of the most closely guarded secrets in Trump World, including hush-money payments that Democrats and federal prosecutors say constituted campaign finance violations.

Three days before the 2016 election, the Wall Street Journal reported that the National Enquirer had agreed to pay $150,000 to model Karen McDougal, who said she had an affair with Trump a decade earlier, but never ran a story. Asked about the payment at the time, Hicks told the Journal: “We have no knowledge of any of this,” adding that McDougal’s claim of an affair was “totally untrue.”

In fact, Trump attorney Michael Cohen and David Pecker, chief executive of the magazine’s parent company, American Media Inc., acknowledged that Pecker agreed to pay McDougal as a way of securing her silence before the election. Cohen — who pleaded guilty to a campaign finance violation in connection with the episode last year — said the deal was arranged at Trump’s direction.

[Michael Cohen says President Trump was involved in a hush-money scheme. He brought checks to Congress to prove it.]

Democrats are likely to ask Hicks whom she spoke to before issuing the denial of the Journal’s reporting and whether Trump was involved in the release of false information. They could also inquire about any contacts she had directly with Pecker. The Journal has reported that Hicks called Pecker to discuss the story before giving her statement to the Journal.

In March, Trump appeared to acknowledge the hush-money payments while insisting he had not violated campaign finance laws.

Read more at PowerPost