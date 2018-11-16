House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi arrives to face reporters at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington on Thursday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (D-Ohio), who has emerged as a potential challenger to Nancy Pelosi’s bid to become House speaker, said Friday that she would delay a decision about moving forward until at least after Thanksgiving.

Fudge, who met with Pelosi (D-Calif.) for about 45 minutes at the minority leader’s request, told reporters afterward that the two discussed what it would take for Fudge to support Pelosi’s bid. Fudge indicated one possibility would be that Pelosi limit herself to two years as speaker.

“What she said was, ‘How could we get to a point where I could be supportive?’” Fudge said. “The biggest issue we discussed was the feeling in the caucus that people are being left out and left behind.”

Fudge left open the possibility that she could push back a decision about challenging Pelosi until after a Nov. 28 meeting where Democrats are scheduled to vote on their leadership preferences.

The full House will pick the speaker in a roll-call vote on Jan. 3. Democrats will not be bound by what takes place in their caucus meeting later this month.

“I don’t think I have a timeline,” Fudge told reporters. “Clearly the vote is not ‘til January. So I’m not in a rush.”

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), the incoming Oversight Committee chairman, said he had set up the meeting between Pelosi and Fudge.

“I’m hoping that they work it out,” said Cummings, who has pledged his support to Pelosi for speaker.

“We had a candid and respectful conversation,” Pelosi said in a statement relayed through a spokesman.

Pelosi, the chamber’s minority leader, remains short of the votes necessary, with solid opposition from at least 20 Democrats.

Fudge said Friday that there is building interest in an alternative.

“I can’t even sleep my phone is going off so much,” she said.

Publicly, Pelosi has grown defiant, and annoyed, at questions about her hold on power.

“I have overwhelming support in my caucus to be speaker of the House,” Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press briefing on Thursday. “I happen to think, at this point, I’m the best person for that.”

Pelosi, already the first woman to serve as speaker, would be the first lawmaker to reclaim the gavel since 1955.

The Congressional Black Caucus, which represents about 20 percent of the Democratic caucus, would likely be divided if Fudge, a former chairwoman of the group, follows through with the challenge.

At least a dozen of its members have publicly endorsed Pelosi. Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), a member of the CBC, said that his bid for majority whip, the No. 3 position, is a unified trifecta with Pelosi for speaker and Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) for majority leader.

Pelosi picked up the support Thursday of another CBC member, Rep. Alma Adams (D-N.C.). In a letter to fellow Democrats, Adams said the entire leadership team has been committed to historically black colleges and universities, a priority of hers.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio), who challenged Pelosi for minority leader two years ago, talked up the prospect of Fudge being the first African American speaker in U.S. history.

“This is an election of the establishment Democrats circling the wagons versus the change that the Democratic people voted for around the country,” Ryan said.

Elise Viebeck contributed to this report.

