“They always try to downplay my abilities to win races, and they’re always wrong. So, I always smile whenever they make those kinds of statements, because I love them to underestimate me, because I prove them wrong every time,” Peters said.
Now, in a strange twist of events, Peters, 62, is emerging as a star player at the helm of several key investigations and tasked with charting his party’s 2022 campaign strategy.
As chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Peters took over what many have considered a second-tier panel but now is tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Issues such as cybersecurity and ransomware once seemed esoteric but now hit home after attacks that halted the supply chain for gasoline and meatpacking.
And Peters is, slowly but surely, building bipartisan support for an overhaul of the U.S. Postal Service after a fall and winter of mail delays that drew vast public outrage.
All that comes as he has settled into the sharply partisan role chairing the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
That’s the type of role that could get a lot more notice for Peters, who hopes that his reputation as someone who is “not a rock thrower” will keep his investigations above the political fray. “I would hope people realize that I’m a serious legislator. I think I’ve demonstrated that here,” Peters said Thursday in an interview at the DSCC’s courtyard on Capitol Hill.
He and Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), the ranking Republican of the homeland security panel, have developed a cordial relationship that allowed them to work in bipartisan fashion with the Rules Committee, releasing a 127-page report that faulted multiple intelligence lapses before the Jan. 6 attack and included dozens of recommendations for immediate action to secure the Capitol.
“I think there’s an amount of trust between us,” Portman said.
Late last year the two senators sat down to hammer out a mutual agenda. Most senators then expected Democrats to lose at least one of two Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia, leaving Republicans in the majority — and Portman as chairman.
When Democrats instead won those races, Peters took charge and continued most of that agenda, except for a hearing Tuesday on statehood for the District.
“Well, we haven’t worked together on some sensitive topics, like D.C. this week, where we totally disagreed,” Portman said.
Their relationship is markedly different from the dynamic on the committee in the final few months of 2020, when the previous chair, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), held hearings that appeared motivated to wound President Biden’s campaign. That soured what previously had been a recent relationship between Johnson and Peters.
“I came here to get things done and solve problems and try to sort through all of the noise and get to what’s really happening. That’s always been my sense of Senator Portman as well,” Peters said.
Over the past five years Peters saw the passion that some voters have for Donald Trump, after Trump’s upset win in Michigan in 2016 and a narrow loss to Biden there after some predicted a comfortable win for the Democrat.
“You see it: the Trump flags, the signs, the people that you’re talking to,” he said, recalling that he knew his own campaign would be closer than polling showed. “I just knew on the ground that it was a pretty tight race.”
Peters defeated Republican John James by 92,000 votes, a margin of less than two percentage points. Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) approached him and asked that he take over the DSCC as the 2022 cycle includes several similar Midwestern battleground races.
“You always find a way to win. You’re in a key state. If you can win in Michigan, we’ve got to win in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania,” Brown told him, according to Peters’ recollection.
On a few fronts early on, the Peters team is taking a different tack than their predecessors, who had to view Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) as the de facto DSCC chair.
After years of Schumer pushing favored candidates to nominations, the committee is not making quick, early endorsements in key states, instead letting the primary field take shape. “Show me what you can raise. Show me the endorsements you can earn. Show me how excited the grass roots are for you,” Peters said, explaining the DSCC will choose sides in some primaries later in the process.
Peters also wants to focus resources in the most competitive states, rather than the 2020 campaign where Democrats poured money into states like Alaska, Kansas and South Carolina. Those races seemed winnable at one point but ultimately were blowout losses.
“My goal is just to win. And 52 or 53 is okay with me,” Peter said, recalling the conversations as he clamored for more resources to shore up his must-win race last year. “Oh, Michigan, you’re fine. We’re going to put our money in X, another state that wasn’t going to happen. It was pretty clear.”
The best line of attack Democrats currently have is the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which Peters credits for helping with an economic recovery and the reopening following the pandemic.
“Not one Republican voted for that plan,” he said. “We’re going to remind folks about that, from now until election time.”
But he still has to wear that bipartisan hat in his other full-time job across the street in the Capitol, running a powerful committee. Another hearing is on tap regarding domestic extremist groups, a key theme related to the Jan. 6 attack.
Peters got evacuated with almost the entire Senate that day to a secure room on the congressional campus, where a somber tone took hold as aides brought in big-screen televisions to see what was happening.
“It was clear that all of my colleagues in a bipartisan way were struck,” he said.
Now emerging into the spotlight, Peters wants to maintain the ethos that got him to this position, in both of his big roles.
“I feel very comfortable just sticking to who I am, and being true to your values. I’m a believer in — I hope it’s not out of fashion — good policies, also good politics, and solving problems is what people like,” Peters said.
